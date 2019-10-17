  • STV
Sturgeon: Hard to imagine worse Brexit deal for Scotland

The First Minister has confirmed SNP MPs will vote against the new UK-EU withdrawal agreement.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed SNP MPs will not back Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal.

The First Minister said it was "not unacceptable" for Scotland to be facing an outcome it did not vote for.

Following days of intense negotiations, the Prime Minister announced he had struck a "great new deal" with Brussels as he headed to a summit of EU leaders on Thursday.

But the agreement must still be passed by parliament during a special sitting on Saturday and Johnson's key ally, the DUP, insisted it would not get their backing.

Sturgeon said it was now "crystal clear" that the best future for Scotland was as an independent nation.

Scottish Tory interim leader Jackson Carlaw urged the SNP to get behind the deal, insisting it was "time to get Brexit sorted".

He said: "For all Nicola Sturgeon's hype about no-deal Brexits and cliff edges, the deal the country needed has been agreed.

"Now the onus is on her, the SNP and all other MPs. If they genuinely wish to avoid a no-deal Brexit then they must vote for this deal."

But Sturgeon told STV News: "It's a bad deal from Scotland's perspective, in fact it's hard to imagine a deal that would be worse for Scotland, it's worse even than the one Theresa May tried to get through the House of Commons.

"I mean just to be really blunt and simple about this, this deal would take Scotland out of the EU, out of the single market, out of the customs union, all against our will.

"It raises the prospect of a very hard Brexit after a transitional period, put us at a competitive disadvantage to Northern Ireland and leaves us as the only part of the UK with no say over our own future.

"No Scottish First Minister doing their job properly could possibly say that is something that should be backed by Scottish MPs, so SNP MPs will not vote for that."

The First Minister said the SNP would study the options put before MPs in the House of Commons on Saturday.

Sturgeon says the SNP will reject Johnson's deal.
Sturgeon says the SNP will reject Johnson's deal. Duncan McGlynn / Getty

She said: "We will look at whatever else comes forward from Saturday in terms of options, but we shouldn't allow ourselves to be pushed into the frame that the Prime Minister wants which is 'this deal or no deal'.

"The alternative to a no-deal is to revoke Article 50 and to remain in the EU, which is of course what Scotland voted for."

Announcing the deal on Twitter, Johnson said: "This is a deal which allows us to get Brexit done and leave the EU in two weeks' time, so we can then focus on the people's priorities and bring the country back together again.

"This new deal takes back control. Under the previous negotiation, Brussels maintained ultimate control and could have forced Britain to accept EU laws and taxes for ever.

"We will leave the EU's Customs Union as one United Kingdom and be able to strike trade deals all around the world."

Johnson added that the "anti-democratic" backstop has been abolished.

He tweeted: "The people of Northern Ireland will be in charge of the laws that they live by, and - unlike the backstop - will have the right to end the special arrangement if they so choose."

Scottish Labour MP Iain Murray insisted there should be a confirmatory referendum on the deal, with voters given the chance to choose between it and staying in the EU.

The Edinburgh South MP said: "Brexit is far from a done deal. The problem with any agreement isn't just the impact on Northern Ireland, it's the catastrophic economic impact for the entire UK, which will hit the most vulnerable the hardest. There is no such thing as a good Brexit deal.

"If Boris Johnson believes this is the will of the people, he should have the courage to let the public decide in a confirmatory referendum.

"The best way to solve this constitutional crisis is to give people a final say on Brexit, and I will be campaigning tirelessly to keep the best deal we already have by remaining in the EU."

Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie said Scots should be given the chance to have their say on the "future direction of our country".

He argued the public should be asked "do they want Scotland to be an independent country in Europe, or do they want us to remain shackled to Boris Johnson's little England".

