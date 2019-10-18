Plans for 20p charge on single-use cups under new laws

The move will be brought forward in the Scottish Government's Circular Economy Bill.

New laws: A charge of around 20p was suggested for single-use drinks cups. Getty Images

A charge will be applied on single-use drinks cups in Scotland under proposed new legislation.

The move will be brought forward in the Scottish Government's Circular Economy Bill, with the level of the charge to be set after consultation and approval by Holyrood.

If passed, the charge could then in future be applied to other items proven to cause environmental harm. The charge follows recommendations from an expert panel set up to advise how Scotland can reduce the use of single-use cups.

A charge of around 20p was suggested by the panel.

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said a "fundamental rethink" is needed for Scotland to meet its climate ambitions of becoming a net-zero nation by 2045.

She said: "The scale of the challenge is clear - an estimated 4,000 tonnes of waste is generated by single-use cups each year, wasting valuable raw materials and generating unnecessary CO2 emissions in the process.

"For Scotland to become a net-zero society, we need a fundamental re-think about how we use and reuse materials and how we handle waste.

"That is why I am proposing further bold action to tackle Scotland's reliance on single-use items.

"I am clear, however - as is the panel's advice - that no single measure will be effective on its own.

"We are taking forward a range of other recommendations made by the panel, to support the cultural and behaviour change that will be required to truly tackle our throwaway culture."

Friends of the Earth Scotland today welcomed the Scottish Government announcement that they will introduce a charge on single-use cups as part of the forthcoming Circular Economy Bill.

Campaigners say it is an important step to cutting the enormous amount of waste generated by our throwaway society.

Sarah Moyes of Friends of the Earth Scotland said: "Single-use disposable drinks cups are a major source of plastic pollution with around 200 million being used in Scotland each year.

"Whilst changing individual behaviours like remembering your reusable cup is important, we're pleased to see this commitment from the Scottish Government that will really cut down our vast overconsumption of single-use items.

"Charging people for cups helps people to consider the full environmental costs of our throwaway society. "We can see the devastating impact of plastic all around us and it's vital that we start to change our attitude towards single-use items and move towards a circular economy that will reduce our reliance on the planet's resources."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.