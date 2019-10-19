'Tartan salmon'at Japanese sushi chain helps boost sales

Scottish salmon supplied to Tokyo-based Genki Sushi has helped boost sales.

Salmon: The firm has seen exports increase. Pixabay

The supply of "tartan salmon" to a Japanese sushi chain has boosted sales for a Scottish company.

Genki Sushi, based in Tokyo, trialled the salmon at 27 of its restaurants across Japan before the promotion was extended to a further 127 subsidiary group stores.

The fish was supplied by The Scottish Salmon Company, which has seen its exports to the region increase by around 25% in the last year

A link between the firm and Genki Sushi was established in October 2017 at an event to showcase Scotland.

The products were developed in response to a growing demand for the fish in Japan.

Salmon is raised in the remote western Highlands and islands and is trademarked to represent Scottish excellence in Japan.

'We take great pride in our Scottish heritage, and this is demonstrated through our commitment to bringing the finest quality Scottish salmon to worldwide markets.' Craig Anderson, Scottish Salmon Company

Craig Anderson, chief executive of the Scottish Salmon Company, said: "Japan and the Far East is a key market and demand for our salmon has helped drive a 25% increase in our exports over the past year.

"We expect this to increase as more consumers experience the great taste and provenance of our quality tartan salmon.

"We take great pride in our Scottish heritage, and this is demonstrated through our commitment to bringing the finest quality Scottish salmon to worldwide markets."

Fiona Hyslop, external affairs secretary, visited a branch of Genki Sushi in Tokyo on a recent trip to the Far East.

She said: "Japan is an important part of our international trade landscape and we are committed to supporting Japanese companies looking to connect with suppliers of our premium goods and services.

"Scotland's reputation for quality extends across our entire food and drink sector.

"Along with salmon, our seafood fits well with the demands of discerning Japanese customers."

