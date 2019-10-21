Alex Salmond's sexual assault cases to call next month

The former first minister has been accused of a number of offences, including attempted rape.

Court: Alex Salmond has been accused of attempted rape. Getty

Former first minister Alex Salmond is set to appear in court on sexual assault charges next month.

Crown prosecutors confirmed on Monday that the ex-SNP leader will appear at the High Court in Edinburgh for a procedural hearing in the case on November 21.

The politician was charged with a total of 14 offences on January 24 this year.

The charges include allegations of attempted rape, sexual and indecent assault, and breach of the peace.

Mr Salmond denies all allegations against him.

He said he would "defend" himself "to the utmost in court" in relation to the charges.

He was Scotland's first minister between 2007 and 2014, before standing down after the independence referendum.

Police launched an investigation following a Scottish Government inquiry into complaints of sexual harassment against him.

Mr Salmond also launched a judicial review against the government over how it handled its inquiry. His lawyers told the Court of Session that he had been treated unfairly.

The government later conceded its procedures had been flawed against him. He received £630,000 of public money following the case to cover his legal costs.

For his high court case, Mr Salmond has instructed the leader of the Scottish bar, Gordon Jackson QC, the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, and Shelagh McCall QC.

