Government makes final push to secure Brexit this month

MPs will debate the new Withdrawal Agreement before a Commons vote this evening.

Westminster: MP's to debate Brexit bill. Pixabay

MPs are debating the government's Brexit Bill ahead a vote in Westminster on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge parliament to back his Withdrawal Agreement Bill in a final bid to leave the EU by the end of October.

If MPs back the deal, they will then be asked to approve an intensive three-day timetable in which to consider the legislation.

The SNP are expected to reject the deal, which is set to be approved by the Scottish Tory MPs.

Ahead of the vote, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shared a section of the Bill on Twitter.

She said: "This is the so-called protection for workers' rights - government must make a statement on whether or not a future Bill erodes workers' rights.

"But even if it does, they can still proceed. "No wonder (the Trades Union Congress) is advising Labour MPs not to fall for it."

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick was asked why there was a lack of guarantees on workers' rights in the Bill during a BBC interview on Tuesday morning.

He replied: "We are saying that Parliament will decide, and that's the point of taking back control, isn't it?

"Trusting parliament to make important decisions on workers' rights or the environment."

The Secretary of State said the government was likely to improve rights "further and faster" than the EU.

"We have no intention of falling behind Europe and I suspect we are going to go further and faster than our European friends," he added.

