Scottish Government to ask MSPs to reject Brexit deal

Holyrood can deny consent to Johnson's withdrawal bill but that does not prevent it from passing.

Holyrood: Motion to refuse consent for Brexit Bill tabled (file pic). Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

MSPs should refuse to consent to Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill, the Scottish Government has recommended, in a move which would force the PM to impose the legislation on Scotland against Holyrood's wishes.

The Prime Minister is seeking to pass his Brexit deal into law by Thursday, with a three-day Commons timetable proposed by the UK Government.

Johnson wants to take the UK out of the EU by October 31, however Scottish ministers say his breakneck approach is "irresponsible and disrespectful" to Holyrood and to devolution.

The Scottish Parliament can formally refuse to approve UK legislation which affects Scotland through a legislative consent memorandum (LCM).

Under the Sewel Convention, the House of Commons is not expected to legislate in devolved areas without Holyrood's express consent.

However, in practice it does not prevent the UK Parliament passing such legislation, as it gives devolved administrations no legal powers to veto laws at Westminster.

Last year, MSPs refused consent to the so-called "repeal bill" dealing with powers coming back from the EU, but the Commons was still able to pass it.

Scottish constitutional relations secretary Michael Russell has tabled a new LCM on Johnson's Brexit Bill, with the potential for MSPs to be recalled on Thursday to debate it.

A final decision on the recall is thought to hinge on if the House of Commons agree to the Prime Minister's rapid timetable for passing the 110-page Bill.

Writing to the UK Government, Russell said: "It is essential that it should receive scrutiny in all of the UK's legislatures, that there should be the proper opportunity for civil society to consider it and for citizens to understand its meaning and significance, and for all constitutional conventions, including the Sewel Convention, to be respected during its passage."

SNP MPs in Westminster have tabled an amendment to Johnson's withdrawal agreement bill, which declines a second reading of the legislation if the Scottish Parliament refuses to give its consent.

Scottish Conservatives constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins accused Russell of calculating "which course of action is most likely to drive up grievance and resentment, then acted accordingly".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.