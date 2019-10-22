  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Government to ask MSPs to reject Brexit deal

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Holyrood can deny consent to Johnson's withdrawal bill but that does not prevent it from passing.

Holyrood: Motion to refuse consent for Brexit Bill tabled (file pic).
Holyrood: Motion to refuse consent for Brexit Bill tabled (file pic). Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

MSPs should refuse to consent to Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill, the Scottish Government has recommended, in a move which would force the PM to impose the legislation on Scotland against Holyrood's wishes.

The Prime Minister is seeking to pass his Brexit deal into law by Thursday, with a three-day Commons timetable proposed by the UK Government.

Johnson wants to take the UK out of the EU by October 31, however Scottish ministers say his breakneck approach is "irresponsible and disrespectful" to Holyrood and to devolution.

The Scottish Parliament can formally refuse to approve UK legislation which affects Scotland through a legislative consent memorandum (LCM).

Under the Sewel Convention, the House of Commons is not expected to legislate in devolved areas without Holyrood's express consent.

However, in practice it does not prevent the UK Parliament passing such legislation, as it gives devolved administrations no legal powers to veto laws at Westminster.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1418551-brexit-bill-clause-passed-without-holyrood-s-consent/ | default

Last year, MSPs refused consent to the so-called "repeal bill" dealing with powers coming back from the EU, but the Commons was still able to pass it.

Scottish constitutional relations secretary Michael Russell has tabled a new LCM on Johnson's Brexit Bill, with the potential for MSPs to be recalled on Thursday to debate it.

A final decision on the recall is thought to hinge on if the House of Commons agree to the Prime Minister's rapid timetable for passing the 110-page Bill.

Writing to the UK Government, Russell said: "It is essential that it should receive scrutiny in all of the UK's legislatures, that there should be the proper opportunity for civil society to consider it and for citizens to understand its meaning and significance, and for all constitutional conventions, including the Sewel Convention, to be respected during its passage."

SNP MPs in Westminster have tabled an amendment to Johnson's withdrawal agreement bill, which declines a second reading of the legislation if the Scottish Parliament refuses to give its consent.

Scottish Conservatives constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins accused Russell of calculating "which course of action is most likely to drive up grievance and resentment, then acted accordingly".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441760-mp-s-debating-government-s-brexit-bill-ahead-of-vote/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.