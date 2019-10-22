MSPs face 25p charge on single-use plastic cups at Holyrood

The charge, introduced on November 4, is aimed to shift MSPs, staff and visitors to reusable cups.

Charge: Single-use plastic cups. Pixabay/Getty Images

MSPs will pay for single-use cups at the Scottish Parliament as part of a drive to reduce waste at Holyrood.

From November 4, all single-use cups will carry a 25p charge in a bid to shift MSPs, staff and visitors to reusable containers.

All packaging in Holyrood is compostable but steps have now been taken to further reduce the amount of waste produced.

This move is the latest in a line of eco-friendly decisions made at the Scottish Parliament, including moving to sustainable, compostable packaging in 2011 after an internal audit and scrapping the use of plastic straws in catering venues last year.

The money raised from the charge will go to environmental and social projects.

Holyrood's environmental performance manager Victoria Barby said: "The Scottish Parliament currently goes through around 60,000 single-use cups a year but it's a waste that can be avoided.

"By adopting a 25p charge on single-use cups, visitors and people who work here will hopefully switch to greener, reusable alternatives.

"It's only a small change in behaviour but it can reduce waste and reduce the Parliament's carbon footprint."

