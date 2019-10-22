  • STV
PM threatens to pull Brexit deal if timetable rejected

Dan Vevers

Boris Johnson said he would push again for a general election if MPs fail to back his plans.

Brexit deal: Boris Johnson threatens to pull legislation.
Peter Summers / Getty Images

Boris Johnson has threatened to pull his Brexit deal and call for a snap election if MPs do not back his plans to pass the deal into law by Thursday.

Two crunch House of Commons votes will take place on Tuesday on the Prime Minister's withdrawal agreement bill (WAB) - including on whether to approve his accelerated three-day timetable for its passage.

Johnson wants parliament's backing for the 110-page WAB this week so he can live up to his "do or die" commitment to take the UK out of the EU by October 31.

To do so, he has called for MPs to work "night and day" on scrutinising the legislation to hurry it through parliament by October 24.

The Commons will vote on the Bill at its second reading before being asked to back the "programme motion" setting out the three-day timescale.

Johnson, who was forced to request a three-month Brexit delay from Brussels on Saturday, warned he would seek an election "if parliament refuses to allow Brexit to happen" on his schedule.

Under current UK election laws, he would need a two-thirds majority of MPs in order to take Britain to the polls before 2022.

However, the government could bypass this legislation by passing a short law enabling an election through a simple majority - but such a move would be at risk of sabotage by opposition MPs.

The Prime Minister told MPs: "I know some colleagues have been contemplating the timetable of this Bill and asking whether scrutiny should take longer and I don't think we should be daunted in this House by the task we have before us.

"But let us work night and day if that is what it takes to get this done.

"Our European friends are not showing any enthusiasm to agree a delay that parliament has asked for."

He added: "If parliament refuses to allow Brexit to happen and instead... decides to delay everything until January or possibly longer, in no circumstances can the government continue with this.

"And with great regret I must say that the Bill will have to be pulled and we will have to go forward to a general election."

Urging MPs to vote for the programme motion, the PM said: "Doing anything else would, I am afraid, mean this House abdicating its responsibilities and handing over to the EU Council what happens next."

'What on earth are we doing pushing this legislation through over a couple of days?'
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would vote against both the Bill and the programme motion and accused the PM of "trying to blindside" parliament with a "disgraceful attempt to dodge accountability, scrutiny, and any kind of proper debate".

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asked: "What on earth are we doing pushing this legislation through over a couple of days?"

European Council president Donald Tusk said he is treating the UK's requested extension to Article 50 with "all seriousness" as he consults with European leaders on it.

Tusk said: "It is obvious that the result of these consultations will very much depend on what the British parliament decides, or doesn't decide.

"We should be ready for every scenario. But one thing must be clear: as I said to Prime Minister Johnson on Saturday, a no-deal Brexit will never be our decision."

If the WAB passes at the second reading under the proposed timetable, it will then move to the committee stage, where MPs will have the opportunity to put down amendments.

Labour-backed amendments are expected to include keeping the UK in a customs union with the EU and holding a second referendum.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.