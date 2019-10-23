Ponsonby: The Commons has spoken but what has it said?

We're heading for more Brexit delay and a general election, our special correspondent says.

Leavers and Remainers have decorated Westminster. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In the last four days the House of Commons has said three things.

First, it wants the Prime Minister to seek an extension to the Brexit date of October 31. Second, it will back legislation in principle to give legal affect to the deal he negotiated last week, and thirdly it wants that legislation to be properly scrutinised.

Did the Commons contradict itself last night in backing the legislation to enact the deal but then vote against the UK Government's position that it should curtail scrutiny in order that the bill is passed in time to hit the deadline?

Not really. If you want to amend the provisions of the withdrawal bill (and many MPs do) then you have to vote for it at second reading in order to keep it in play. Keeping it in play too long however guarantees the October 31 deadline will become impossible, hence the decision of the government to put the bill into parliamentary limbo.

So, where is all this heading? Well, probably another extension granted by the other 27 EU nations which might be for a short time, a longer time (January 31) or a flexi-extension with a long date attached to it caveated by a provision that the UK can leave as soon as MPs pass a deal.

And given that the zombie parliament (copyright HM Government) seems incapable of coalescing around a definitive position, we are heading for a general election once it becomes certain that an exit on October 31 is impossible.

Some Labour MPs, nervous by the sobering if not scary message of the polls, want a second referendum before a general election, thereby flipping the strategic sequencing which Jeremy Corbyn argues for.

They are terrified that their party's position of renegotiating the deal and then putting it to the people ignores the reality of a country which is polarised and impatient.

The fear is that Labour has a message for a constituency which does not exist and that the party will pay a price for being in the middle ground of a debate were electors, both leavers and remainers, are firmly parked on the extremes of the debate.

Boris Johnson's deal fundamentally changes the dynamics of any election. If he had failed to secure a deal, in all likelihood the Conservatives would have been forced to fight any election on a pledge to leave without a deal.

In some respects this might have been more electorally advantageous since it would have helped make the Brexit Party's appeal much more limited. If however, Johnson goes into an election arguing for his deal, then he will face the repeated charge from Nigel Farage that his deal does not deliver what UK voters backed in 2016. In short, the charge will be he is not delivering Brexit.

His deal might have been a diplomatic triumph but it could yet prove to be a campaigning millstone round his neck come an election. The deal might be authored by B. Johnson and M. Barnier, but it is one N. Farage who will seek to exploit it to the disadvantage of the Conservatives at any election.

The only key question after an election is whether the parliamentary arithmetic delivers a decisive outcome one way or the other.

The nightmare for all politicians is that the split in the country is then mirrored in any new parliament and far from resolving the impasse any election merely deepens the crisis.

