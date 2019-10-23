Scots Labour MP slams union for sparking deselection fight

Unite is targeting Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, a frequent critic of Jeremy Corbyn.

Ian Murray: He was Labour's sole Scottish MP for two years. CC by Chris McAndrew

Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray has questioned Unite's priorities after the trade union launched a bid to deselect him ahead of the next general election.

The union is forcing a vote on Thursday that could oust Murray - a frequent critic of Jeremy Corbyn - as the Labour candidate in his Edinburgh South constituency.

Labour party rules state that a contest to replace a sitting MP is triggered if a third of local members or affiliated unions back it.

Previously a local councillor, Murray first won the Edinburgh South seat in the 2010 election.

He then became Labour's only MP north of the border after the 2015 election, when the SNP wipe-out claimed 40 out of 41 formerly Labour seats.

He held the seat again in 2017's snap election, winning 55% of the vote.

Murray has repeatedly criticised the Labour leader over his handling of Brexit and of anti-Semitism complaints.

He also accused the party leadership of breaking its "broad church" when seven Labour MPs broke away to join a group of independent MPs in February.

Unite, the UK's largest trade union, is led by general secretary Len McCluskey, an ally of Corbyn.

In a statement, the Edinburgh South MP said: "It is disappointing that in the week where I'm leading the People's Vote campaign in Scotland and working around the clock to maintain the cross-party coalition that's defeating Boris Johnson's disastrous Brexit in order to protect workers' jobs and rights, that this is Unite's priority.

"My constituents are my priority and I won't be distracted from fighting for them."

Speaking to the BBC, he also suggested he could run as an independent candidate for his seat should the deselection attempt succeed.

"I would have a decision to make about whether I would stand," he said.

"I think constituents deserve to have a choice of candidates in front of them - I would obviously discuss that with friends, family and colleagues to decide whether or not I would stand if I was deselected.

"But certainly I can guarantee that if the Labour party... put in some hard left Marxist candidate, they won't win the seat of Edinburgh South."

