Sturgeon 'happy' to have general election before Christmas

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The First Minister joined Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford to reject Boris Johnson's Brexit Bill.

First Ministers: Nicola Sturgeon unites with Mark Drakeford.
First Ministers: Nicola Sturgeon unites with Mark Drakeford. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has said she would be happy to fight a general election before Christmas as she blasted Boris Johnson's "bad" Brexit Bill.

The First Minister urged other opposition parties to "step up" and take the Prime Minister on in an election as she teamed up with Welsh FM Mark Drakeford to reject his Brexit deal.

At a joint press conference in Westminster, Sturgeon said she hoped MSPs would refuse to give consent to Johnson's Brexit Bill after Welsh assembly members voted against it on Tuesday.

It would be the first time in the history of devolution that both the Scottish and Welsh parliaments had denied formal consent to UK legislation. 

Under the Sewel Convention, the House of Commons is not expected to legislate in devolved areas without express consent - however, the convention is not legally binding and can be ignored. 

The PM announced a "pause" in the passage of his Brexit Bill after MPs rejected his accelerated timetable to push it through parliament by Thursday. 

'We can spend lots of time trying to constrain Boris Johnson or find work-arounds to Boris Johnson. Sooner or later, if we want to change fundamentally the direction he is taking the UK on, we have to beat him in an election.'
Nicola Sturgeon

Speaking in London on Wednesday, the First Minister said: "This is quite simply a bad deal and a bad Bill. It is bad for Scotland, bad for Wales and bad for the UK.

"Indeed, the uniqueness of this event, the first ministers of Wales and Scotland, of different political persuasions, uniting in opposition to this deal is in itself a signal of how bad we believe it to be."

She told STV News afterwards: "I would like there to be general election as soon as possible. I would be happy for that to be before Christmas.

"But my priority is to protect Scotland from Brexit and to protect Scotland particularly from a no-deal Brexit and to make Scotland doesn't get into this position again of having our future imposed upon us."

On a possible election, Sturgeon added: "Democracy means you can never be sure about the outcome.

"But I'm confident that my party can take the Tories on and beat them in Scotland and I think other parties who want to find a way out of this Brexit mess elsewhere in the UK have to be prepared to step up and take Boris Johnson on there.

"We can spend lots of time, as opposition parties have in recent months, trying to constrain Boris Johnson or find work-arounds to Boris Johnson.

"Sooner or later, if we want to change fundamentally the direction he is taking the UK on, we have to beat him in an election."

But she stressed the importance of ensuring that an election "doesn't open up a door for Boris Johnson to take the UK out of the EU with no deal".

Also speaking at the event, the Welsh First Minister said he was "agnostic" on whether an election or a second Brexit referendum was the best way forward."

Drakeford went on: "What I want to see is this decision put back in the hands of the people who made it in the first place.

"If a referendum comes our way we should grab it with both hands. If a general election comes our way first, I absolutely want a general election."

The press conference was held after the two First Ministers jointly wrote to Johnson and European Council president Donald Tusk asking for a Brexit extension to give more time to scrutinise the PM's Bill.

European leaders are expected to reach a decision soon on if and on what terms it should grant the UK a further delay to its departure from the EU.

