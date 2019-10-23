Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson joins PR firm

Ms Davidson has been appointed to a post at Tulchan Communications.

New role: Ruth Davidson has joined a PR firm. SWNS

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has joined a PR firm as a senior adviser.

Ms Davidson, who resigned as Scottish Tory leader in August, has been appointed to a post at Tulchan Communications which has offices in London and Singapore.

The company said she will be "instrumental to Tulchan's efforts in helping boards to navigate a continually evolving public and corporate landscape".

Ms Davidson is still MSP for Edinburgh Central but has said she does not believe she will stand in an election again.

She cited both "professional and personal" changes behind her reason for stepping down as leader including being "hopelessly conflicted over Brexit" and the arrival of her son Finn last October.

Speaking about her new role, she said: "I am very excited to be joining Tulchan at such a critical time for UK PLC.

"I believe the evolution of Tulchan's mission statement towards creating stakeholder value is prescient.

"Political and economic uncertainty persists and the scope for shocks is high.

"As a result, businesses must continue to renew their licence to operate with their stakeholders and reflect on what is expected of them or risk being targeted by anti-business vested interests and losing public faith."

Tulchan is a strategic financial and corporate communications advisory firm.

Andrew Feldman, managing partner at Tulchan Communications, commented: "We are delighted that Ruth has chosen to join Tulchan as a senior adviser and look forward to having her on board.

"I have no doubt that our clients will benefit immensely from her insight and unique perspective on the rapidly developing evolving relationship between business and politics and the need to navigate the shifting demands of a broader range of stakeholders."

It comes after last week's announcement that Ms Davidson is to chair ITV's new Mental Health Advisory Group, created following the deaths of participants of the Jeremy Kyle Show and Love Island.

Ms Davidson said she is "excited" to chair the mental health group which will advise both ITV and STV about the production of shows.

