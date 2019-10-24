Ruth Davidson urged to quit as MSP over lobby firm job

The former Scottish Tory leader's role at a PR company has been branded 'wholly unethical'.

Ruth Davidson: MSP urged to 'decide what day job matters'. Getty Images

Ruth Davidson is facing calls to quit as an MSP after taking a £50,000 advisory role at a lobbying firm which has been branded "wholly unethical".

PR trade body the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) said the appointment threatened to create conflicts of interest, adding: "It is simply wrong for lobbying agencies to employ legislators."

Scottish Labour MSP Neil Findlay, who is campaigning to end second jobs at Holyrood, called on the former Scottish Conservative leader to resign as an MSP.

The SNP urged the Edinburgh Central MSP to "decide what day job matters" and accused her of holding her constituents "in contempt".

Davidson, who quit after eight years as Tory leader in August, said her new role at international PR firm Tulchan Communications is strictly "a business advisory role, not a lobbying one".

Her contract with the company - which has offices in London and Singapore - has "strict provisions" in it preventing lobbying, she added.

Davidson will earn £50,000 for 24 days work a year at Tulchan, a strategic financial and corporate communications advisory firm.

It follows last week's announcement that she is to chair ITV's new mental health advisory group, created following the deaths of participants of the Jeremy Kyle Show and Love Island.

The ex-Scottish Tory leader also writes a weekly newspaper column for the Mail on Sunday.

Davidson has hinted she may not stand in the 2021 Holyrood election but she currently has no plans to quit as an MSP before then.

She cited both "professional and personal" changes behind her reason for stepping down as leader including being "hopelessly conflicted over Brexit" and the arrival of her son Finn last October.

In a tweet, the PRCA branded Davidson's appointment to Tulchan "wholly unethical".

PRCA director general Francis Ingham went on: "It is simply wrong for lobbying agencies to employ legislators.

"The possible conflict of interest in doing so is clear, and damages the reputation of both our industry, and of the political process."

But Tulchan, led by former Conservative party chairman Andrew Feldman, is not a member of the PRCA and insists it does not "share their views on this matter".

Responding to the criticism, Davidson said: "I am doing a business advisory role, not a lobbying one.

"I have written strict provisions into my contract preventing it."

'I am doing a business advisory role, not a lobbying one. I have written strict provisions into my contract preventing it.' Ruth Davidson

However, Iain Anderson - former Tory adviser and chairman of PR firm Cicero Global - stressed traditional lobbying is not the only way to influence policy, citing social media and media coverage as other examples.

He told STV News: "I really respect Ruth but on this one she needs to create clarity.

"She's either an MSP or she works for a firm that does lobbying - she can't be both."

Labour MSP Findlay, who is putting forward a Member's Bill at the Scottish Parliament to restrict MSPs from taking second jobs, accused Davidson of bringing Holyrood "into disrepute".

He added: "Instead of standing up for her constituents in parliament she will be standing up for the firms that her bosses are paid to lobby for.

"You cannot be a parliamentarian and a highly paid lobbyist at the same time.

"If she wants to continue pocketing tens of thousands of pounds from this lobbying firm she should resign as an MSP."

SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald said: "This is a monumental misjudgement from Ruth Davidson, who simply cannot be allowed to accept cash from a lobbying firm while continuing to sit as an MSP.

"That's not only a conflict of interest - it's holding her constituents, and the Scottish Parliament as a whole, in contempt.

"Ruth Davidson needs to decide which day job matters.

"If she isn't interested in focusing on her role as an MSP she should allow the people of Edinburgh Central to pick a representative who is."

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: "Ruth's business advisory role is well within all parliamentary and industry rules.

"It is far less onerous than the party leadership she held for eight years, and she is able to complete the 16 hours a month it requires while still having more time for her family and constituency.

"Ruth is committed to seeing out her term as the MSP for Edinburgh Central."

Tulchan announced Davidson's appointment on Wednesday night, saying she would be "instrumental to Tulchan's efforts in helping boards to navigate a continually evolving public and corporate landscape".

Davidson said she was "very excited" about the role, adding: "Political and economic uncertainty persists and the scope for shocks is high.

"As a result, businesses must continue to renew their licence to operate with their stakeholders and reflect on what is expected of them or risk being targeted by anti-business vested interests and losing public faith."

