Boris Johnson calls on MPs to back December 12 election

The Prime Minister said he would give parliament more time to scrutinise his Brexit Bill.

Boris Johnson says he will give MPs more time to scrutinise his Brexit Bill if they vote for a snap general election on December 12.

The Prime Minister said more time would be allocated for the Commons to look at his deal immediately - provided they back a motion on Monday for a snap poll.

Under UK electoral law, he requires the support of two-thirds of MPs to hold an early election, with the next one currently not scheduled until 2022.

Johnson is waiting to hear on what terms Brussels will offer a Brexit delay after he was forced to request an extension until the end of January.

The Prime Minister said: "I'm afraid it looks as though our EU friends are going to respond to parliament's request by having an extension, which I really don't want at all.

"So, the way to get this done, the way to get Brexit done, is, I think, to be reasonable with parliament and say if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal they can have it but they have to agree to a general election on December 12."

"Otherwise people won't believe we are going to get this done," he added.

Jeremy Corbyn has not yet said if his party will back a December election, but Nicola Sturgeon has said she would be "happy" to see an election before Christmas.

In a letter to the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Johnson wrote: "In our meeting yesterday you suggested that we propose a new timetable for getting the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) through Parliament.

"This parliament has, with your encouragement, voted repeatedly for delay. 

"The vote on Tuesday was Parliament's last chance to get Brexit done before 31 October and it voted, again, for delay. 

"I am extremely sceptical this habit will change and many will doubt that this parliament will do anything other than waste more time and then, in January, ask for yet another delay."

He concluded: "This parliament has refused to take decisions. It cannot refuse to let the voters replace it with a new parliament that can make decisions. 

"Prolonging this paralysis into 2020 would have dangerous consequences for businesses, jobs and for basic confidence in democratic institutions, already badly damaged by the behaviour of parliament since the referendum. 

"Parliament cannot continue to hold the country hostage.

"You have repeatedly said that once the EU accepts parliament's request for a delay until 31 January, then you would immediately support an election. 

"I assume this remains your position and therefore you will support an election next week."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.