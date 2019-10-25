Frank's Law campaigner leads group to help unpaid carers

Former footballer's wife Amanda Kopel will front body to ensure cares get the help they need.

Football legend: Frank Kopel with his wife Amanda

Frank's Law campaigner Amanda Kopel is to lead a "hugely important" new group being set up to look at how to help unpaid carers.

Former Dundee United footballer Frank Kopel will co-chair the national carers support review group being established by the Scottish Conservatives.

Kopel, was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2008 aged 59 and died six years later aged 65 at his home in Kirriemuir, Angus.

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservatives health spokesman, will also co-chair the body to consider policies which could be put in place to help carers.

Mrs Kopel, who campaigned for free personal care for people under the age of 65, will front the campaign.

She said: "This is hugely important, as there are so many carers out there who need help.

"I know there are a lot of carers whose loved ones are still not getting help despite Frank's Law coming into place.

"I didn't know what it was like to be a carer before Frankie - no-one is born a carer, we have to learn.

Chairman: Miles Briggs, Tory health spokesman

"I've walked in the shoes of a carer and know the reality of how difficult it can be."

The review group, which was launched in Angus on Friday, will work with the estimated 790,000 carers in Scotland plus charities and support groups, to inform the Tory manifesto going into the Holyrood election in 2021.

Mr Briggs said: "We have been the leading voice of change for carers in the Scottish Parliament.

"From delivering increases in the carers' allowance and securing the delivery of short breaks for carers, to Frank's Law and the extension of free personal care for the under 65s, our commitment is clear.

"As we look ahead to the next Scottish Parliament elections, we want to go further and make sure that the next Scottish Parliament will deliver and support Scotland's carers and put them at the centre of policy discussions.

