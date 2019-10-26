Leonard: New living wage will benefit 700,000 Scots

The Scottish Labour leader will speak at Unite's Scottish policy conference in Ayr on Saturday.

Scottish Labour: Richard Leonard will speak on Saturday. Getty images

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard will tell trade unionists a Labour Government in Westminster will give one in six Scots a pay rise.

Speaking at the Unite union's Scottish policy conference in Ayr on Saturday, the leader will tell delegates his party will take "serious action" on low pay.

Under the proposals, Labour would bring in a £10 minimum wage, abolishing the differences between age groups.

Mr Leonard is expected to say some people will see an increase of £1200 per year.

Mr Leonard will say: "This is not the time to play it safe. This is not the time to set easy targets. This is the time for serious action.

"As all workers deserve to be rewarded for their hard work with a real living wage, they deserve secure positions, and they deserve a government and a prime minister who will back them and support them at every point in their lives.

"This will benefit 700,000 workers in Scotland. That means one in six people in Scotland would benefit from this."

He added: "Labour will make work more fulfilling by using public investment to upgrade our economy and create high-quality jobs, while strengthening workers' rights."

Mr Leonard will also touch on the economy and Brexit, reiterating the party's support for a second referendum with remain as an option, during his speech to delegates.

