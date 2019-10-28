  • STV
  • MySTV

Mackay: We know what MPs don't want but not what they do

Colin Mackay Colin Mackay

This time last year Jeremy Corbyn wanted a general election but Theresa May was having none of it.

Brexit deadlock: Is a Christmas election the only solution?
Brexit deadlock: Is a Christmas election the only solution?

Nothing is going to change until there is an election. I've been saying that for the best part of a year now.

This time last year Jeremy Corbyn wanted a general election but Theresa May was having nothing to do with the idea; she'd had enough of elections in 2017. Since then the House of Commons has been deadlocked.

How many times have you heard that we know what MPs don't want but we don't know what they do want, usually straight after another Government defeat on Brexit.

Theresa May lost three 'meaningful votes' on her deal this year. In January she lost by the biggest margin ever 432 to 202. At the third time of asking Theresa May promised to quit as Prime Minister if her Withdrawal Deal got through. It didn't but she resigned anyway having run out of options.

Now, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is desperate for a general election and Jeremy Corbyn is having nothing to do with it. No one really expected the new Prime Minister to get a new Brexit deal, but he did.

This time he won the vote on his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), but lost the vote on the timetable for debating and voting on the final deal. He said that would force him to call for another General Election and today he will. He wants an election on Thursday December 12.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441851-boris-johnson-calls-on-mps-to-back-december-12-election/ | default

Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act he needs a two-thirds majority of MPs like Theresa May got for the 2017 election, which in real money means 434 MPs, but he cannot get that.

Labour will not support it - Jeremy Corbyn says he wants to make sure the possibility of a no-deal Brexit is off the table before agreeing to an early election. Labour is also trailing behind the Tories in the opinion polls, which suggest a substantial majority for Boris Johnson's party.

The SNP and Lib Dems are proposing a compromise. The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said last week that an election on December 12 would be madness, so instead he and Jo Swinson are proposing to hold the election on Monday December 9.

'If you survive the Brexit-themed guisers, watch out for carol-singing canvassers coming to a doorstep near you in the run-up to Christmas.'
STV's political editor Colin Mackay

What difference is three days going to make? It will still be dark and dreary and it is still in the run up to Christmas. But the SNP and Lib Dems argue that it means the election will be held before Brexit, denying the Prime Minister a further bounce in the polls for delivering Brexit.

They also say it means he can't fiddle the date to suit himself. This could pass as an amendment to the Fixed Term Parliaments Act because it only needs a simple majority, so if the Conservatives and their rebels, the SNP and Lib Dems back it, that would be more than enough. Labour is dismissing it as a stunt.

The Lib Dems and SNP have accepted there is little or no prospect of another EU referendum, and that it will take a "democratic event" to break the deadlock, so that leaves an election.

The EU has granted another extension until the end of January which means that October 31 is just Halloween, not the Brexit cliff-edge. Apparently kids will be dressing up as Boris Johnson to go guising this week. They won't want to leave without a deal either so get some sweets and wee oranges in for Thursday.

And if you survive the Brexit-themed guisers, watch out for carol-singing canvassers coming to a doorstep near you in the run-up to Christmas.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441922-eu-grants-brexit-flextension-until-end-of-january/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.