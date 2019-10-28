MPs reject Johnson's call for December 12 snap election

The PM suffered an 11th Commons defeat but could push again for an election on Tuesday.

Election: Johnson fails to get support of two-thirds of MPs. Pixabay

The House of Commons has rejected Boris Johnson's call for an early general election for a second time, with only 299 backing it out of a required 434.

Just 70 voted against the motion but Labour's decision to order its MPs to abstain meant the Prime Minister failed to get backing for an election.

Under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act (FTPA), the next election is not scheduled until 2022 unless two-thirds of MPs agree to trigger a snap poll.

But speaking after the vote, the PM signalled he will push for a new vote on Tuesday, based on an SNP-Liberal Democrat proposal, using a single-line Bill to call an election on December 9.

The motion would only need a simple majority of MPs to pass, although it could fall prey to Commons amendments.

The SNP and Lib Dems have said they will back such a Bill provided they have assurances Johnson will not seek to bring his Brexit deal back before parliament is dissolved.

The Prime Minister had said he wanted to hold an election on December 12 and pass his Brexit deal into law in early November, prior to parliament's dissolution.

It comes after the EU granted a Brexit "flextension" of up to three months, potentially keeping the UK in the EU until January 31 unless MPs ratify the Brexit deal sooner than that.

