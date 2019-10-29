Calls for 'minister of recovery' to tackle drug death crisis

A government position should be created to focus on the drug deaths crisis, according to a charity.

Drug deaths crisis: Calls for 'minister of recovery'. Getty Images.

Scotland should create a government position to focus on the drug deaths crisis and increase funding for treatment by more than a third, according to an addiction charity.

A report by Favor UK called for the Scottish Government to appoint a "minister of recovery" to tackle the problem of drug-related deaths in Scotland, which reached a record high of 1187 last year.

The charity, which helps addicts to get treatment, also wants a 35% increase in funding for recovery services and to declare the situation is a public health emergency requiring a joint response from the government, charities, councils, the police and health boards.

Accusing the Scottish Government of not doing enough to address the problem, Favor UK CEO Annemarie Ward said: "It's been months since the news broke that Scotland has the highest number of drug-related deaths in Europe and we're not seeing enough action.

"Our report will deliver a number of recommendations that the Scottish Government can take forward immediately.

"We are sick and tired of the drug deaths crisis being used as political football. We want to see action now before this appalling situation gets any worse."

The charity's report, called You Keep Talking, We Keep Dying, is set to be released on Friday and presented to public health minister Joe FitzPatrick.

Ahead of the report's publication, the Scottish Conservatives' public health spokeswoman Annie Wells welcomed the recommendations for the government, which also include setting up an advisory panel of former addicts who have gone through recovery.

The Glasgow MSP said: "I broadly agree with the report and its approach of improving treatment and rehabilitation services as an urgent priority.

"We should be listening to what families and people on the frontline are saying.

"The report includes several serious and sensible recommendations that the Scottish Government should look to take forward immediately.

"We need to do more to tackle the drug deaths crisis today, not in three months or three years."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it would consider the report and called for powers over drug legislation to be devolved.

"We have been absolutely clear what Scotland faces in terms of drug-related deaths is an emergency," she said.

"We have already taken - and will continue to take - bold action to address this crisis, including setting up a dedicated drug death task force to examine the main causes of drug deaths, promote action to improve the health outcomes for people who use drugs, and advise on further changes in practice, or in the law, which could help save lives.

"As outlined in our Programme for Government 2019-20, we have committed a further £20m over two years to support the task force's work and to ensure the provision and quality of drug and alcohol treatment services are further improved to meet the range of complex health and social care needs of those most at risk."

Bob Doris, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, said: "I am sure that the Scottish Government will want to consider the report carefully given it has been drafted by those with both expertise and lived experience of the issues we face.

"I have already made a call for a lived experience panel to be established and for the Scottish Parliament to reach a budget consensus on funding of recovery services.

"This key recommendation can hopefully allow political parties the space to explore common ground in budget discussions which will take place."

