  • STV
  • MySTV

Calls for 'minister of recovery' to tackle drug death crisis

STV

A government position should be created to focus on the drug deaths crisis, according to a charity.

Drug deaths crisis: Calls for 'minister of recovery'.
Drug deaths crisis: Calls for 'minister of recovery'. Getty Images.

Scotland should create a government position to focus on the drug deaths crisis and increase funding for treatment by more than a third, according to an addiction charity.

A report by Favor UK called for the Scottish Government to appoint a "minister of recovery" to tackle the problem of drug-related deaths in Scotland, which reached a record high of 1187 last year.

The charity, which helps addicts to get treatment, also wants a 35% increase in funding for recovery services and to declare the situation is a public health emergency requiring a joint response from the government, charities, councils, the police and health boards.

Accusing the Scottish Government of not doing enough to address the problem, Favor UK CEO Annemarie Ward said: "It's been months since the news broke that Scotland has the highest number of drug-related deaths in Europe and we're not seeing enough action.

"Our report will deliver a number of recommendations that the Scottish Government can take forward immediately.

"We are sick and tired of the drug deaths crisis being used as political football. We want to see action now before this appalling situation gets any worse."

The charity's report, called You Keep Talking, We Keep Dying, is set to be released on Friday and presented to public health minister Joe FitzPatrick.

Ahead of the report's publication, the Scottish Conservatives' public health spokeswoman Annie Wells welcomed the recommendations for the government, which also include setting up an advisory panel of former addicts who have gone through recovery.

The Glasgow MSP said: "I broadly agree with the report and its approach of improving treatment and rehabilitation services as an urgent priority.

"We should be listening to what families and people on the frontline are saying.

"The report includes several serious and sensible recommendations that the Scottish Government should look to take forward immediately.

"We need to do more to tackle the drug deaths crisis today, not in three months or three years."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it would consider the report and called for powers over drug legislation to be devolved.

"We have been absolutely clear what Scotland faces in terms of drug-related deaths is an emergency," she said.

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1441936-fears-over-public-funding-cuts-to-residential-rehab-services/ | default

"We have already taken - and will continue to take - bold action to address this crisis, including setting up a dedicated drug death task force to examine the main causes of drug deaths, promote action to improve the health outcomes for people who use drugs, and advise on further changes in practice, or in the law, which could help save lives.

"As outlined in our Programme for Government 2019-20, we have committed a further £20m over two years to support the task force's work and to ensure the provision and quality of drug and alcohol treatment services are further improved to meet the range of complex health and social care needs of those most at risk."

Bob Doris, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, said: "I am sure that the Scottish Government will want to consider the report carefully given it has been drafted by those with both expertise and lived experience of the issues we face.

"I have already made a call for a lived experience panel to be established and for the Scottish Parliament to reach a budget consensus on funding of recovery services.

"This key recommendation can hopefully allow political parties the space to explore common ground in budget discussions which will take place."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.