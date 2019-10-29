UK on course for December election as Corbyn backs poll

The Labour leader said his party's 'condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met'.

Corbyn: Labour will launch 'most radical' campaign ever seen. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Voters are on course for a trip to the polls in December after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn threw his weight behind a pre-Christmas general election.

Corbyn had been the only leader out of the four biggest parties in the House of Commons not committed to a December snap poll.

However, he told the shadow cabinet on Tuesday that Labour's "condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met" after the EU granted a three-month Brexit delay.

It comes after Boris Johnson failed to get the two-thirds majority needed to secure an election under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act (FTPA).

The Prime Minister will push again for a December 12 election on Tuesday, this time by tabling a single-line Bill that would only require a simple majority of MPs to pass.

But the SNP and the Liberal Democrats, who put forward a similar proposal, instead want the vote to be held on December 9.

Both parties are reportedly in talks with the government, with a Downing Street source suggesting it could accept a December 11 election if MPs seek to change the date.

One reason the SNP and Lib Dems favoured going to the public on December 9 is because they believe it would deny Johnson the time to pass his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6098511563001-news-191028-blackford-16x9.jpg" />

On Monday night, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg attempted to win them over by confirming that the WAB would not be brought back before MPs.

Labour, whose votes on deciding an election date could be crucial, has indicated it would prefer December 9 to December 12.

Announcing his decision to back an election, Corbyn said: "I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to January 31 has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."

