Ruth Davidson to step back from role at lobbying firm

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The former Scottish Tory leader had been criticised over potential conflicts of interest.

Ruth Davidson: Quit as Scottish Tory leader in August.
Ruth Davidson: Quit as Scottish Tory leader in August. Getty Images

Ruth Davidson will not take on a controversial role at an international lobbying firm, the former Scottish Conservative leader has announced.

The Edinburgh Central MSP, who served as Scottish Tory leader for eight years before quitting in August, had been widely criticised for taking the advisory position with Tulchan Communications.

PR trade body the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) said the appointment threatened to create conflicts of interest, adding: "It is simply wrong for lobbying agencies to employ legislators."

Davidson had responded to criticism by saying her contract with the firm - which has offices in London and Singapore - had "strict provisions" in it preventing lobbying.

She would have earned £50,000 for 24 days work a year at Tulchan, a strategic financial and corporate communications advisory company.

The appointment led to calls for Davidson to resign as an MSP from opposition parties.

Announcing her decision, Davidson said: "The debate in Scotland about my taking an advisory role with Tulchan Communications has become increasingly contentious.

"I, and Tulchan, have therefore agreed not to proceed with the appointment.

"I saw this role as an opportunity to help businesses improve their offerings to staff, raise standards in the supply chain, increase diversity and embrace environmental responsibilities.

"I sat down with Scottish Parliamentary officials in advance to go through the code of conduct, in detail, in order to avoid any conflict and to ensure I would be working within the rules at all times. The role reflected this.

"The consensus view from political opponents and commentators is that working to improve businesses' understanding of the cares and concerns of people is somehow incompatible with my role as an MSP.

"So if I am asked to choose between Holyrood and this role, then I choose the parliament I have dedicated the last nine years to, eight as party leader, a decision Tulchan supports."

