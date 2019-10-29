  • STV
  • MySTV

Government adviser ‘breached core duty’ in gun case

STV

Lord Richard Keen QC denies professional misconduct after he was convicted of a firearms offence.

QC: Lord Richard Keen denies allegations.
QC: Lord Richard Keen denies allegations.

The UK government's most senior adviser on Scottish law has denied professional misconduct after he was convicted of a firearms offence.

Lord Richard Keen QC, Advocate General for Scotland , faces allegations of behaving in a way that was "likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in a barrister or in the profession".

The professional charge comes after Lord Keen, a former former chairman of the Scottish Conservative Party, was fined £1000 in 2017 after pleading guilty to failing to secure a shotgun, which he held a valid licence for.

The offence came to light after police attended Lord Keen's home in Edinburgh, after reports of a suspected burglary while he and his wife were away on holiday.

While investigating the break-in, officers found an unsecured 12-gauge shotgun in a bag in the basement.

Lord Keen appeared at a Bar Tribunals and Adjudication Service (BTAS) hearing on Tuesday where he denied professional misconduct.

Tom Forster QC, representing the Bar Standards Board, said Lord Keen had failed in a core duty of being a barrister by being convicted of the criminal offence which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Mr Forster said: "I submit and it brings me no great pleasure to do so, that Lord Keen did breach the core duty. "First, it is plain that breach of a condition of a shotgun certificate is not a minor criminal offence.

"It may not be a serious criminal conviction but that is not to say it is a minor criminal offence."

The allegation, he said, was not about Lord Keen's integrity or honesty but his "carelessness" with the shotgun which put the public at risk.

Lord Keen: Supported the Government's case at the Supreme Court
Lord Keen: Supported the Government's case at the Supreme Court

Mr Forster said: "The gun was being kept in a residential property in an urban area therefore there was a heightened obligation to Lord Keen to ensure it was kept securely."

The tribunal heard Lord Keen had used the shotgun on December 27, 2016 and forgot to return the gun to a locked safe before going on holiday.

He was accused of having a "lacking attitude" to gun safety and Mr Forster argued that housebreakers, including potential burglars, could have accessed the weapon.

He added: "There is no real substantial reason than 'I forgot'.

"It simply just won't do in these circumstances."

Lord Keen has featured in a number of high profile cases and has represented the Prime Minister at the emergency Supreme Court hearing in September over the suspension of Parliament.

Lord Keen, who is also the Ministry of Justice spokesperson for the House of Lords, was made a life peer in June 2015.

He was appointed as Advocate General for Scotland in May 2015 and then stepped down as chairman of the Scottish Conservative Party.

However it was said that Lord Keen is held by the same standards as all members of the Bar Standards Board. Mr Forster continued: "It's a factor who he is but that does not mean he is treated differently than any other barrister.

"He can't be held to a higher standard than anyone else who is a member of the bar of England and Wales."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.