Firework restrictions at private properties under review

Minister said a a 'full and frank debate' around firework sales was needed.

Fireworks: the consultation received 16,000 responses © STV

A new group is to consider restrictions on firework use on private property to improve safety and crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Community Safety Minister Ash Denham said a "full and frank debate" around firework sales was needed as she announced the review.

It follows a public consultation on the use of fireworks in Scotland, which gained more than 16,000 responses.

Some 94% of respondents said they would welcome increased control on the sale of fireworks, while 87% would welcome a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public.

A total of 92% also said they feel there should be more control over their use.

Ms Denham said: "The results of both our public consultation and national survey demonstrate overwhelming public support for a change in how fireworks are sold and used in Scotland.

"While legislation on the sale of fireworks is reserved to Westminster, we need a full and frank debate on how fireworks are sold and I will continue to press the UK Government on this issue.

"Our fireworks review group will now consider how best to use the powers at our disposal to drive forward action to reduce the damage caused by fireworks misuse.

"We want to ensure that every community is able to enjoy fireworks without fear of their inappropriate use and I look forward to working closely with communities, key partners and the fireworks industry to achieve this."

The group will consider whether to change the times at which fireworks can be let off, as well as potentially introducing zones where they are prohibited.

Holyrood: Discussions were held at the Scottish Parliament © STV

Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday, Ms Denham said she would consider a ban on the general sale of fireworks in the country if the power to choose to do so was devolved to Scotland.

She said: "The sale of fireworks is, of course, a reserved matter, I should say that if we did have the powers, reflecting the majority view of the public in both the consultation and the national survey, I would seek to implement tougher curbs on firework sales, including potentially a ban on their general sale.

"In the meantime, I have personally written to the UK Government regularly over the last year to keep them updated on the consultation."

Former chief fire officer for Scotland Alasdair Hay will lead the review.

He said: "I am delighted to take on the role of chair of the review group and I look forward to working with partners to further consider the options available around the use of fireworks in Scotland."

Scottish Conservative MSP Maurice Corry said his party would work with both the Scottish and UK Governments to seek consensus on the issue.

He said: "The Scottish Conservatives agree that there is a balance to be struck between safe enjoyment of fireworks and robust regulation to prevent anti-social and illegal behaviour.

"We will work with both of Scotland's governments to seek consensus on what further steps should be taken." Scottish Labour MSP James Kelly said: "Fireworks displays properly organised can be excellent community events that people can turn out to enjoy.

"However, there have been increasing incidents of recent years where there's been disorder and that's caused anxiety and fear amongst the general public."