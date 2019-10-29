MPs agree to hold snap general election on December 12

Voters will go to the polls two weeks before Christmas in the first December election since 1923.

Election: MPs to prepare for December 12 date with voters. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

There will be an early general election on December 12, the House of Commons has agreed.

Parliament voted to dissolve itself next week in order to hold the first December election in the UK for 96 years.

MPs backed Boris Johnson's Bill for a snap poll by 438 votes to 20 - a majority of 418 - with hundreds of MPs abstaining, including the SNP.

The Commons also rejected an amendment tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to change the election date to December 9, by 295 MPs to 325, a majority of 20 against.

It comes as 10 Tory rebels expelled over Brexit in September were welcomed back into the party.

Commons deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle earlier rejected opposition party amendments to the election Bill to extend the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds and EU nationals, as is the case in council, Holyrood and European elections.

The likelihood of a festive trip to the polls rose on Tuesday morning when the Labour leader joined the SNP, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives in backing a December vote.

It follows the EU's granting of a three-month delay to the UK's departure from the EU, with the option of leaving sooner if MPs can ratify a Brexit deal.

