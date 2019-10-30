  • STV
  • MySTV

Johnson's Brexit deal 'would cost Scots economy £9bn'

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Scottish Government analysis described as 'party political broadcast' by Tory MSPs.

Michael Russell: Deal would be 'disastrous' for Scotland.
Michael Russell: Deal would be 'disastrous' for Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The Scottish economy would suffer a £9bn hit - £1600 per person - under Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, according to Scottish Government analysis.

The impact study suggested Scotland's GDP could fall by 6% by 2030 compared to if the country stayed in the EU.

Scottish Conservative MSPs, however, described the report as a "party political broadcast for the Scottish National Party" ahead of the general election.

The potential for trade barriers and delays after the UK leaves the European single market and customs union could leave Scotland's food and drink, digital and service sectors particularly vulnerable, the paper added.

It also pointed to the different arrangements for Northern Ireland in the deal, which would maintain access to the EU single market, saying they put Scottish firms at a competitive disadvantage.

The study further highlights the potential for a decline in the working-age population caused by ending the free movement of EU nationals to Scotland.

Constitutional relations secretary Michael Russell outlined the government's findings in a ministerial statement to MSPs.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441922-eu-grants-brexit-flextension-until-end-of-january/ | default

Russell said: "The paper we have published today sets out the impact of this disastrous deal on Scotland.

"It removes any pretence that the UK intends to seek a future relationship with the EU beyond a limited free trade agreement.

"The Fraser of Allander Institute estimates that Scotland's economy is already around two per cent smaller - £3bn - than it would have been without the vote to leave the EU and, let's be clear, this exit deal does not in any way 'get Brexit done'.

"It would merely unleash fresh, ever more complex and ever more acrimonious disputes on the population.

"The likelihood is that it merely postpones a 'no deal' crash out for little over a year."

He went on: "The UK Government has repeatedly failed to live up to its promises to fully involve the devolved administrations in the Brexit negotiations.

"The result is a bad deal which will damage Scotland's interests and ignores our democratic will.

"The people of Scotland have the right to determine their own future free from Brexit as an independent member of the European Union."

But Scottish Conservative MSPs accused Russell of using the statement to stage a "party political broadcast for the Scottish National Party" ahead of the general election on December 12.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441979-parties-hit-campaign-trail-ahead-of-december-election/ | default

And the party's shadow constitution secretary Adam Tomkins called on the SNP MSP to "apologise" for suggesting Boris Johnson had not been pursuing negotiations with Brussels.

Tomkins added: "Is it not the case that the SNP rail against this deal because they want the most chaotic Brexit imaginable?

"Is it not the case, indeed, that they want a no-deal Brexit because the only thing they care about is independence.

"They think that the shortest route to independence is via a no-deal Brexit.

"Isn't that the real reason why Mr Russell has come to parliament today, armed not with apologies but with yet another stockpile of manufactured grievance?"

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.