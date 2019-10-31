  • STV
  • MySTV

Ponsonby: What took Lord Provost so long to walk away?

Bernard Ponsonby Bernard Ponsonby

Eva Bolander's resignation was inevitable after claiming £8000 expenses for clothing and shoes.

Eva Bolander claimed in £8000 in clothing expenses.
Eva Bolander claimed in £8000 in clothing expenses. Glasgow City Council

From the moment it was revealed that the about-to-be-ex Lord Provost Eva Bolander had used taxpayers' money for what appeared to be expenditure rooted in vanity, her resignation was inevitable.

Let's be clear, she is going because she has lost the confidence and support of her SNP colleagues, two of whom have told me that her manner irritated many in the group. It is not inconceivable that some of the opprobrium of her colleagues was more to do with personal dislike than the issue at hand.

Her claims for £8000 of clothing, shoes and beauty products were within the rules and therefore legitimate. What she chose to spend money on, however, reveals a politician of poor judgement, a conclusion that is underlined by the fact she waited to be pushed rather than exiting the stage earlier and with a little more dignity.

I have never met Eva Bolander and have not attended any civic function at which she has spoken, but I thought the decision to elect her as Glasgow's first citizen a good one. It said that people who have made their home here are just as important as the people born here. Her confirmation as Lord Provost was in itself very Glasgow.

When an expenses story appears about a politician they are almost always on to a hiding to nothing since most of the public take a 'give them nowt' attitude, based on the erroneous view that to serve is to thrash your snout in a trough of easy money.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441998-glasgow-lord-provost-to-step-down-over-expenses-row/ | default

The column inches devoted to such stories are for the most part disproportionate to the alleged 'crime'. They play out in the same way. Revelation is made written in mocking tones. Political opponents upgrade the alleged behaviour from misdemeanour to felony. The resignation calls emerge. The subject of the story initially goes to ground and then admits to an error of judgement. A resignation ensues as the criticism will not go away.

This story is a blip on the Richter scale of scandal. It has also been accompanied by the kind of overstatement that questions the judgement of opponents, such as Labour dubbing Bolander the Imelda Marcos of Glasgow. What? Seriously? Marcos and her husband amassed billions illegally whilst presiding over mass poverty. The comparison is plain stupid, being neither accurate nor indeed funny if that was the intention.

Eva Bolander might have survived this if she had faced up to her poor judgement on day one and called in the cameras to offer an apology. Instead, in accountability terms, she hid, doing herself no favours and giving the impression that the shield of a carefully worded statement would suffice.

I have been around politicians for nearly 40 years and those whose bent is to be bent are few in number.

Eva Bolander is guilty of poor judgement and naivety and she has correctly paid the price. The only question I would ask, what took you so long? With that she should now be left alone to serve her constituents to the best of her ability.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.