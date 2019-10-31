  • STV
  • MySTV

MSPs urge Scottish ministers to test any indyref2 question

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The finance and constitution committee said the 'weight of evidence' is in favour of testing.

Referendum: Question should be tested, urge MSPs.
Referendum: Question should be tested, urge MSPs. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The Scottish Government has been urged to "come to an agreement" with the Electoral Commission on testing the question in any new independence referendum.

A report by Holyrood's finance and constitution committee called on ministers to consult the UK's election watchdog due to the "weight of evidence" in favour of testing.

Constitutional relations secretary Michael Russell has repeatedly insisted the same question should be used as in the 2014 referendum and that there would be no need to re-test it.

The Electoral Commission tested the 2014 proposition, with the body agreeing there could be "Yes" and "No" answers to the question: "Should Scotland be an independent country?"

However, two years later it determined in the Brexit referendum that the options on the ballot paper should be "Remain" and "Leave".

MSPs are considering the government's Referendums Bill, designed to pave the way for a second independence vote in 2020.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441550-sturgeon-i-ll-request-consent-for-indyref2-by-end-of-year/ | default

They backed the principles of the Bill but recommended an amendment to ensure any referendum campaign would be a minimum of 10 weeks long.

On the referendum question, Russell told MSPs during the Bill's scrutiny he was "against re-testing in circumstances that do not require that".

But speaking after the report's release, he added he is "open to constructive proposals".

"I welcome the committee's thoughtful scrutiny and its unanimous support for the objectives of the Bill," the minister said.

"I will seriously consider the report's findings.

"There is still a strong case, in my view, for not changing a question which has been previously proposed and tested by the Electoral Commission, remains in use and has the confidence of the public."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1441245-johnson-warns-of-chaos-of-two-referendums-next-year/ | default

Committee convener Bruce Crawford said: "We welcome the approach taken by the cabinet secretary in his oral evidence to our committee where he indicated that he is 'open to alternative approaches to all aspects of the Bill' and how it can be improved.

"Our recommendations are intentionally framed to inform an open discussion on how the Bill can be improved based on the substantial evidence received."

The question testing process takes up to 12 weeks, consisting of focus groups and in-depth interviews with members of the public as well as expert advice before a final report is published.

Electoral Commission chief executive Bob Posner previously told MSPs the body did not have a pre-existing view of what any future independence referendum question should be.

Allowing the commission to test the question "to establish that the question is clear, transparent and neutral" would give voters and campaigners confidence in the question, the watchdog argues - but could also result in the question being different to the last independence poll.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440869-uk-s-electoral-watchdog-should-test-indyref2-question/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.