  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Tories rule out election pact with Brexit Party

STV

The party's interim leader dismissed Nigel Farage's offer of an electoral alliance.

Jackson Carlaw doesn't support a pact with Nigel Farage.
Jackson Carlaw doesn't support a pact with Nigel Farage. © STV

Scottish Conservatives have dismissed the possibility of an alliance with the Brexit Party.

Launching an advertising van in Aberdeen ahead of the December 12 general election, Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said he does not support such a tie-up.

He said the Brexit Party will not be able to stop a second referendum on Scottish independence, which is the driving force behind the Scottish Tories' campaign.

Mr Carlaw was speaking hours after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage offered Prime Minister Boris Johnson the chance of an electoral alliance between the two parties.

Mr Carlaw said: "I just think politics in Scotland are different.

"Because Nicola Sturgeon is making independence the central issue of this campaign, that's not something the Brexit Party can do anything to stop.

"You need to elect a strong Conservative government, with Conservatives from Scotland part of it.

"If you want to stop that second Scottish independence referendum, the Brexit Party aren't going to be able to do that, only the Conservatives can do that.

"That's who people have to support to tell Nicola Sturgeon and make her think again."

Mr Carlaw also said he would not be in favour of his party entering into an alliance with any opposition parties.

He said: "I think they're very often difficult to manage, the important thing is to stand up and say what you believe.

"In this election campaign, we're clear what that is - stop a second independence referendum, get Brexit sorted and let's get the country moving on."

Aberdeen South Tory MP Ross Thomson agreed with Mr Carlaw, saying it is important for parties to "stand on their own" in election campaigns.

He said: "I don't believe in doing deals. I know that Jeremy Corbyn is looking at one with Nicola Sturgeon on the basis of allowing a second independence referendum.

"I think parties need to stand on their own records and their own merits and make sure they're not doing anything where they could sometimes take away choice from voters."

At his campaign launch, Mr Farage said his party would fight every seat in the UK, but would consider stepping back from safe Conservative seats if the Government agreed to abandon its Brexit deal and form a "Leave Alliance".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.