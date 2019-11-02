Nicola Sturgeon to speak at pro-independence rally

The First Minister will speak at the event being held in Glasgow on Saturday.

Rally: Sturgeon will address pro-independence supporters. SWNS

The First Minister will address the crowd at a pro-independence rally being held in Glasgow.

Nicola Sturgeon will be the headline speaker at Saturday's #indyref2020 rally on George Square as part of her continued push for a second vote on the issue to be held next year.

Despite supporters staging a number of high-profile indyref marches thoughout the country, this will be the first one Sturgeon has attended.

The rally kicks off at 1.30pm with the First Minister expecting to speak at around 3pm.

Speakers will also include SNP MP Mhairi Black and other independence supporters.

Sturgeon says she is "really looking forward" to the event.

She said: "I'm really looking forward to speaking at the #indyref2020 rally in George Square and I hope people from all over the country will come together and make Scotland's voice heard."

It comes after she used her speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to insist a second independence referendum "must" take place in 2020.

