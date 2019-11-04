Sturgeon wants 'anywhere, anytime' TV election showdown 

First Minister wants to debate Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn before voters go to the polls.

Debate: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon BBC/Andrew Marr Show

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued an election debate challenge to Conservative and Labour leaders.

Ms Sturgeon said she would take on Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn "anywhere, anytime".

Her comments came after Liberal Democrat leader, Jo Swinson, complained to broadcaster ITV about its decision to exclude her from debates.

Mr Johnson and Mr Corbyn, however, are expected to go head-to-head on the channel.

Asked if she would like to be included in the TV debates, the SNP leader said she "absolutely" would.

'My message to Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson is: What are you scared of?' First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Sturgeon spoke during a campaign visit to a chemist in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, where she was joined by local candidate Margaret Ferrier.

She said: "My message to Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson is: 'What are you scared of?'

"I'll debate one of them, I'll debate both of them, anytime, anywhere.

"Bring it on, stop running scared of meaningful debate in this election. The people can see you."

