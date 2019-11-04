  • STV
  • MySTV

Ross Thomson 'absolutely not' sacked by Scottish Tories

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Interim leader Jackson Carlaw said he never personally investigated groping allegations.

Tories: Carlaw campaigning with Thomson last Friday.
Tories: Carlaw campaigning with Thomson last Friday. STV

The Scottish Conservative interim leader has denied he sacked Ross Thomson as an election candidate for Aberdeen South over groping allegations.

Jackson Carlaw said Thomson's decision to abruptly end his re-election campaign was "taken entirely on his own account" amid fresh claims against him by Labour MP Paul Sweeney.

The Scottish Tory chief said he supported Thomson's decision but that he had "absolutely not" forced him to drop out.

He also confirmed the party itself has not investigated any of the allegations.

Sweeney told a Sunday newspaper Thomson had "groped" him and tried to put his hands down the front of his trousers in Westminster's Strangers bar last October.

He said he had referred the alleged incident to the House of Commons' parliamentary commissioner for standards but went public over fears the matter would not be dealt with before the December 12 general election.

In February, Thomson was escorted from Strangers bar by police after reports of "sexual touching".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1435315-scots-tory-mp-led-away-by-police-from-commons-bar/ | default

The Aberdeen South MP had officially launched his re-election campaign on Saturday, and in his initial response to Sweeney's allegations he vowed to fight on, branding the claims "politically-motivated smears".

But by Sunday afternoon, Thomson announced he would not be standing as the Tory candidate on December 12, which he called "the most difficult decision that I could ever make".

He has now been replaced as Aberdeen South candidate for the Tories by Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden

Speaking at a campaign event in Hamilton, Carlaw said: "I've known Ross for many years.

"This is a decision he's taken entirely on his own account and I support him in the decision and the conclusion he's come to.

"The campaign will go forward. We've selected a new candidate in Aberdeen South now and I'm confident we'll take the fight to the SNP in that seat and hold it."

Asked by STV's political editor Colin Mackay if he had sacked Thomson, the interim party leader responded: "Absolutely not."

Further pressed on if he had personally ordered a Tory investigation into the claims, Carlaw said he had not received any complaints and that it was a matter for the Commons authorities.

He added: "It's yet to actually report - we've not heard the findings from the House of Commons yet.

"However, Ross has said that he thinks the appropriate thing for him to do now is to stand aside."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442094-labour-mp-claims-he-was-groped-by-tory-mp-ross-thomson/ | default

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the alleged incident showed the need to "clean up" behaviour in politics.

Campaigning in Airdrie on Monday, he told STV News: "When there are serious allegations made then action needs to be taken and firm action needs to be taken.

"I don't know the ins and outs of this particular case but there is no doubt that in politics that we need to clean things up.

"We need to make sure that standards of behaviour are set at a much higher level than clearly they have been."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Thomson had made the right decision.

On the campaign trail in Rutherglen, she said: "It couldn't have been easy for the MP who made those allegations to come forward and do so.

"I don't know the veracity of the allegations. It's not for me to sit in judgment.

"There are investigations, as I understand it, under way but I think in all the circumstances it's probably for the best that he is not a candidate in this election."

Thomson has said he will continue to fight to clear his name and claimed "defamatory" allegations against him had made his "life a living hell".

A spokesman for Sweeney said on Sunday: "In light of the failure of the parliamentary commissioner for standards to resolve this matter before the general election, Mr Sweeney feels it is important that voters in Thomson's constituency should be aware of his behaviour as their representative at Westminster."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442102-tory-mp-ross-thomson-quits-amid-groping-allegation/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.