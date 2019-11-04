Labour's Sir Lindsay Hoyle elected new Commons Speaker

Sir Lindsay replaces John Bercow who stood down after a decade in the Speaker's chair.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been elected the new Speaker of the House of Commons, replacing John Bercow.

The Labour politician received more than 50% of votes in the final ballot of MPs, defeating his party colleague Chris Bryant by 325 votes to 213.

Sir Lindsay, a deputy speaker to Bercow for nine years, represents the constituency of Chorley in Lancashire.

Four ballots in the Commons were needed to whittle down seven candidates to one, but the Chorley MP had a substantial lead throughout.

Bercow, often a controversial figure, announced in September he would be stepping down after a decade in the Speaker's chair.

Speakers must be politically impartial, meaning he will need to resign from the Labour party in order to carry out his duties.

New Speakers are traditionally dragged to their chair, with Tory MP Nigel Evans and Labour's Caroline Flint doing the honours.

Sir Linday told MPs: "I stand firm that I hope this House will be once again a great respected House, not just in here but across the world."

He added: "It's the envy and we've got to make sure that tarnish is polished away, that the respect and tolerance that we expect from everyone who works in here will be shown and we'll keep that in order."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the new Speaker into his role, praising him for his "kindness and reasonableness".

This is the last day of parliament before it is dissolved for the general election on December 12.

