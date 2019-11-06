Johnson fires starting gun on election as minister quits

The Prime Minister visited the Queen earlier to agree to formally dissolve parliament.

Boris Johnson: SNP-Labour coalition would be 'technicolour yawn'. Peter Summers / Getty Images

Boris Johnson has warned voters against ushering a "technicolour" coalition into Number 10 - including Labour and the SNP - as he fired the starting gun on the general election campaign.

The Prime Minister visited the Queen to formally agree to dissolve parliament but his campaign got off to a rocky start after the resignation of Welsh secretary Alun Cairns.

The long-serving Conservative cabinet minister quit after being accused of "brazenly lying" about his prior knowledge of a collapsed rape trial involving a Tory candidate in Wales.

The PM's speech was delayed as a result of the controversy.

Speaking outside Number 10 following his audience with the Queen, Johnson said he did not want an early election but that MPs were refusing to deliver Brexit.

He said: "We've got to the stage where we have no choice because our parliament is paralysed, it's been stuck in a rut for three-and-a-half years.

"And I'm afraid our MPs are just refusing, time and again to deliver Brexit and honour the mandate of the people.

"I can tell you, I've got to the stage where I've been wanting to chew my own tie in frustration because, in a sense, we're so nearly there.

"We've got a deal, oven-ready, by which we can leave the EU in just a few weeks."

The Prime Minister said a "technicolour yawn of a coalition" involving Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would spend 2020 having two referendums.

He continued: "One on Scotland because he's done a deal with the Scots nationalists to assist the breakup of the Union if they sustain him in power.

"And another referendum on Brexit, which is meant to happen in nine months' time after he's renegotiated supposedly our exit and renegotiated this deal.

"And what is his plan for that renegotiation? What question would be put to the public? We don't know. What are the options? We don't know."

On the campaign trail in Shropshire, the Labour leader was spelling out his tax plans - as Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard prepares to launch his party's campaign in Glasgow later on Wednesday.

Corbyn said: "My personal views on billionaires is that they've obviously got a great deal of money therefore they're in a very strong position to pay a lot more tax.

"So our tax plans will affect the richest 5% of our society.

"We will be chasing down tax evasion, tax avoidance and tax havens because at the end of the day if you're doing some very clever wheeze, which somehow or other is avoiding your levels of taxation, you should be paying.

"Go further away,what happens then? You've got an underfunded school, hospital and public services as a whole."

He added: "You've got a moral obligation to pay your taxes. However rich, powerful and famous you are, one day you might have a heart attack. Then you're going to need the public services."

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says the country's electoral maths show that only her party can "stop the Tories" in Scotland and "deprive them of a majority".

She has sent an open letter to Remain voters, urging them to back the SNP to help evict Johnson and his Conservative party from government.

Sturgeon, who is campaigning in Ochil and South Perthshire, said: "We must come together in this election and make Scotland's voice heard - and the best way to do that is to vote SNP.

"In every seat in Scotland held by the Tories, it is the SNP who is in second place - so only the SNP can stop the Tories and deprive them of a majority.

"So my message to you is this: don't sit back and let the Tories decide your future for you - stand up and be counted.

"Vote SNP on December 12 to escape Brexit and put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands."

But the Scottish Liberal Democrats accused the SNP leader of trying to "hoodwink" Remain voters.

'It took months of pestering by the Liberal Democrats and others before Nicola Sturgeon reluctantly backed a People's Vote.' Scottish Liberal Democrats

MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "Nicola Sturgeon is trying to pull the wool over voter's eyes. Every vote for the SNP will be used to justify their independence obsession.

"It took months of pestering by the Liberal Democrats and others before Nicola Sturgeon reluctantly backed a People's Vote.

"The SNP would need to introduce brutal spending cuts before an independent Scotland could get back into the European Union.

"Remain voters should ignore the leaky lifeboat of independence and help prevent the ship from sinking by voting Liberal Democrat."

