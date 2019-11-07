  • STV
  • MySTV

MSPs call for review on funding arrangements for third sector

STV

Members of Holyrood's Equalities and Human Rights Committee have voiced concerns.

Holyrood: MSPs have called for a review.
Holyrood: MSPs have called for a review. Pixabay

Funding arrangements for the voluntary sector must be reviewed as a matter of urgency, MSPs have told Scottish ministers.

Members of Holyrood's Equalities and Human Rights Committee made the plea as a new report warned the "competitive" nature of existing arrangements puts smaller organisations at a disadvantage.

MSPs also voiced concerns about the impact that only providing funding on a year-long basis could have - saying this makes it difficult for groups to deliver projects and maintain their workforce.

The committee said all public bodies must consider "innovative" ways that the voluntary sector could be financed.

Committee convener Ruth Maguire said: "The third sector provides huge value to communities right across Scotland. More funding would give greater stability to the support these organisations provide.

"Crucially, this will help not only those who benefit from that support, but also the many women, carers and people with disabilities employed by the sector."

She added: "We've seen that the Scottish Government can move to a three-year equalities budget cycle, now we want other funders to follow suit and have asked the Scottish Government to set up a working group, involving key stakeholders, to examine longer-term funding models."

Ms Maguire spoke out after the committee's pre-budget report found that "the stretched nature of third sector funding and short-term funding cycles is causing fragility in some third sector organisations".

MSPs added: "Reductions in local government budgets, and a lack of flexibility in where savings can be made, is also contributing to reduced funding for the third sector."

The report went on: "Competition for funding to survive and continue supporting people could lead organisations to stray away from their purpose, leading to an erosion of third sector values."

In addition, concerns were raised about the impact of the "competitive funding environment" on smaller voluntary sector bodies.

"Competition between organisations seems to be disincentivising partnership working, despite the apparent enthusiasm of all parties for closer and more trusting relationships," the report said.

Ms Maguire said: "The committee would like to see a real drive to strengthen the third sector in Scotland with additional funding available to promote and facilitate co-operation and collaboration to provide the services that are so vital in realising equalities and human rights."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We welcome the committee's report and will consider its recommendations and respond in due course.

"The Scottish Government recognises the vital role the third sector plays in our communities in addressing social issues which is why we are providing £24.9m to strengthen the sector and identifying more opportunities for multi-year grant programmes."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.