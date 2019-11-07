New standards to improve quality of homeless accommodation

The guidelines call on local authorities to ensure they provide safe, high-quality spaces.

Homeless: The new standards will help those in need. Pixabay

New standards that temporary accommodation for the homeless must meet have been announced by the Scottish Government.

The guidelines call on local authorities to ensure they provide safe, high-quality spaces for the most vulnerable of people until a permanent arrangement is found.

The move is part of an update to the current Homelessness Code of Guidance and a £50m action plan.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart stressed the measures should not be seen as a long-term solution for people affected by homelessness.

He said: "Scotland has some of the strongest homelessness rights in the world and these changes will allow more people to benefit from the support available.

"While temporary accommodation can offer an important emergency safety net for anyone who finds themselves homeless, such as those fleeing domestic violence, it should be a purely temporary measure.

"We want to make sure that anyone facing homelessness is supported into permanent, settled accommodation that meets their needs as quickly as possible.

"We are bringing our guidance up-to-date so that it assists local authorities and other partners to adopt a person-centred approach to tackle, prevent and relieve homelessness.

"We will continue to work with local authority and other key partners to overhaul and modernise the guidance into a valuable resource to help staff to deliver on the requirements of our progressive homelessness legislation in Scotland.

"This is part of our wider action plan, backed by £50m, which sets out the steps we will take to end homelessness for good."

A measure announced earlier this year meaning people would not be required to disclose whether they had become intentionally homeless has also now come into force, the Government added.

