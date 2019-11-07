  • STV
  • MySTV

Custody suites branded 'prehistoric' by police boss

STV

Chief superintendent Garry McEwan spoke to the Justice Sub-Committee on Policing.

Jail: Chief superintendent Garry McEwan spoke to the Justice Sub-Committee on Policing.
Jail: Chief superintendent Garry McEwan spoke to the Justice Sub-Committee on Policing. Pixabay

Some of Police Scotland's custody provision has been branded "prehistoric" by a senior officer.

At a meeting of the Justice Sub-Committee on Policing, chief superintendent Garry McEwan said the force had requested £100m of funding at the beginning of this year, with some earmarked for a revamp of custody suites.

The officer, who works in the Criminal Justice Services Division, said the Scottish Government had paid out "less than half" of the requested amount.

Responding to a question from Liberal Democrat justice spokesman Liam McArthur, CS McEwan said: "We had last year a commitment of just shy of £9m in capital investment to address some of the issues around custody, mainly around the delays in getting custodies booked in."

He said the force was looking to install new charge bars - areas where people who have been arrested are booked in - as well as revamped holding centres, which can house multiple custodies.

But Mr McEwan said the money was reassigned after the funding from government was less than half the £100m requested.

He said: "The capital investment did not come to fruition, it was withdrawn around this time last year.

"We're now back in a bidding process with our finance people to try and secure more funding for this year coming forward."

Mr McEwan agreed with Mr McArthur that the funding was "essential to bring the custody suites up to standard".

The officer added: "Some of them are so prehistoric that they do need significant investment.

"It was just shy of £100m capital that Police Scotland asked for at the beginning of this year.

"Police Scotland had to prioritise their capital investment, and I understand why.

"It was for mobiles and for the fleet, but the capital monies that we had were withdrawn from me and redeployed elsewhere."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "While the allocation of resources is for the chief constable and the SPA (Scottish Police Authority) to determine, we are providing £1.2bn funding for policing this year. This includes a 52% increase in the capital budget.

"Despite the constraints on Scotland's public services as a result of a decade of UK austerity, total funding for the Scottish Police Authority in 2019-20 is increasing by £42.3m, meaning the annual policing budget is now over £1.2bn.

"The SPA approved a new Police Scotland Estate Strategy which aims to address historic under-funding under the old legacy forces and to develop a sustainable, modern property estate that delivers excellence of service to communities across Scotland.

"All persons held in custody are to be treated with care and respect, ensuring that their fundamental human rights are maintained at all times."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.