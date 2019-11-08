Civil partnerships could be extended to mixed-sex couples

The Equalities and Human Rights Committee will consider legislation that would enable the change.

MSPs are to scrutinise proposals to extend civil partnerships to mixed-sex couples.

Holyroods' Equalities and Human Rights Committee will consider the legislation that would enable the change.

Civil partnerships are currently only available to same-sex couples.

It follows a Supreme Court ruling the current UK law on the issue is not compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights as it prevents mixed-sex couples from having the option.

Committee convener, SNP MSP Ruth Maguire, said: "Same-sex couples who wish to formalise their commitment to each other currently have the option of either civil partnership or marriage.

"However, different-sex couples only have the option of marriage.

"This Bill aims to address this anomaly, allowing all couples the choice between a civil partnership or a marriage."

She added: "The committee wants to find out if this approach is the best way to ensure equality between all those who want to formalise their relationship.

"We want to hear from individuals and organisations on whether they support extending civil partnerships to different-sex couples, if this is the right option to pursue and whether the new legislation will have any impact on human rights or equality issues for any particular groups of people."

