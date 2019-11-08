  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: SNP has 'cast-iron' mandate for second indyref

STV

First Minister tells Boris Johnson he has 'no right to block Scots' democratic wishes'.

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted the SNP has a "cast-iron" mandate to hold another independence vote.

She warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he has "no right to block the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland".

Johnson told STV News earlier this week that he would defy any request for a second referendum if he returns to 10 Downing Street.

But launching the party's general election campaign at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, the First Minister said her intention remained to hold a second referendum on independence next year.

She said: "The SNP already has a cast-iron mandate for an independence referendum, based on our explicit manifesto pledge for the 2016 Holyrood election.

"The question must be to Boris Johnson and to Westminster: What gives you the right to block the democratic wishes of the people of Scotland?

"That is an undemocratic, untenable and unsustainable position."

She added that the Conservative Party had "ridden roughshod" over the Scottish Parliament.

Nicola Sturgeon launches the SNP general election campaign.
Nicola Sturgeon launches the SNP general election campaign. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

"Scotland's vote to remain in the EU has been ignored," she said. "For the first time ever, the UK Government has chosen to legislate on devolved matters without the consent of Holyrood.

"With so-called 'moderate' Conservatives in full retreat and the hard-line Brexit ultras on the march, that is surely only a taste of what is to come."

But she said a vote for the SNP on December 12 is a vote to put Scotland's future "firmly in Scotland's hands".

She went on: "Westminster's priorities can be summed up in just three words - Brexit, Brexit, Brexit.

"A vote for the SNP, in contrast, is a vote to escape Brexit. A vote for the SNP is a vote to take Scotland's future out of the hands of Boris Johnson and a broken Westminster system."

The SNP earlier pledged to introduce a Bill to protect the NHS from any future trade deals with foreign nations, including the US.

Ms Sturgeon said: "We will fight tooth and nail any attempt to expose the national health service to a post-Brexit trade deal with Donald Trump.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1442221-boris-johnson-i-see-no-reason-to-ever-allow-indyref2/ | default

"That's why after the election, SNP MPs will bring forward a new law - an NHS protection Bill - to explicitly protect the NHS in all four countries of the UK from becoming a bargaining chip in future trade deals.

"It would prevent companies from taking legal action through investment protection or investor-state dispute resolution mechanisms.

"It would ensure that confidential discounts for expensive medicines would not be at risk.

"And it would stipulate that, before any trade deal could come into force, the Scottish Parliament and the other devolved legislatures would need to give their explicit content."

The Scottish Liberal Democrat's described the SNP's commitment to the EU as "skin deep".

Election chair Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: "They spent more money chasing one more vote for independence at the Shetland by-election than they did on the entire EU referendum campaign.

"If it advanced the cause of independence they would throw our EU membership under the bus like a shot."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.