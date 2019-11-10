Politicians gather to pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday

Nicola Sturgeon will attend one of many events taking place across the country.

Wreath: First Minister to pay tribute to the fallen.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a reading at a remembrance service in Edinburgh as Scotland commemorates those who lost their lives in armed conflict.

The First Minister will lay a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance at the City Chambers with Lord Provost Frank Ross, before attending the service at St Giles' Cathedral.

Memorials are taking place across the country on Remembrance Sunday, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney attending a service at the Cenotaph war memorial in Glasgow's George Square.

The SNP's Ian Blackford will be present at the service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, while veterans minister Graeme Dey will attend a service on board HMS Unicorn in Dundee.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Remembrance Sunday is a chance for us all to pause and commemorate those who gave their lives during conflicts over the last century, as well as paying tribute to our veterans and people still serving in the armed forces.

"Eighty years on from the outbreak of the Second World War it is particularly important that we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.

"On behalf of the people of Scotland I am privileged to be able to lay a wreath today."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "On Remembrance Sunday every year, we reflect not on the glory of war - but on the huge sacrifice that was made so that we can stay free.

"Many families in Scotland lost loved ones in the First World War and the Second World War.

"We all have a responsibility to remember the sacrifice they made, and to hold the families they have left behind in our thoughts.

"Let us resolve once again to think about how we can build and sustain peace in the future, while never forgetting the sacrifices of the past."

