  • STV
  • MySTV

Politicians gather to pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday

STV

Nicola Sturgeon will attend one of many events taking place across the country.

Wreath: First Minister to pay tribute to the fallen.
Wreath: First Minister to pay tribute to the fallen.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a reading at a remembrance service in Edinburgh as Scotland commemorates those who lost their lives in armed conflict.

The First Minister will lay a wreath at the Stone of Remembrance at the City Chambers with Lord Provost Frank Ross, before attending the service at St Giles' Cathedral.

Memorials are taking place across the country on Remembrance Sunday, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney attending a service at the Cenotaph war memorial in Glasgow's George Square.

The SNP's Ian Blackford will be present at the service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London, while veterans minister Graeme Dey will attend a service on board HMS Unicorn in Dundee.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Remembrance Sunday is a chance for us all to pause and commemorate those who gave their lives during conflicts over the last century, as well as paying tribute to our veterans and people still serving in the armed forces.

"Eighty years on from the outbreak of the Second World War it is particularly important that we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country.

"On behalf of the people of Scotland I am privileged to be able to lay a wreath today."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "On Remembrance Sunday every year, we reflect not on the glory of war - but on the huge sacrifice that was made so that we can stay free.

"Many families in Scotland lost loved ones in the First World War and the Second World War.

"We all have a responsibility to remember the sacrifice they made, and to hold the families they have left behind in our thoughts.

"Let us resolve once again to think about how we can build and sustain peace in the future, while never forgetting the sacrifices of the past."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.