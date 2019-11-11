Pay rise expected for workers as real Living Wage increases

The Living Wage Foundation announced the 30p increase, calculated to reflect the cost of living

Increase: The real Living Wage has risen by 30p. Money stock

The real Living Wage has been increased to £9.30 per hour.

The 30p rise, announced by the Living Wage Foundation on Monday, is expected to bring a pay rise for thousands of workers across the UK.

Independently calculated to reflect the cost of living, the rate is set at what workers must earn in order to cover the cost of living in the UK.

It is above the national minimum wage of £8.21 per hour for workers aged 25 and over, which is set out by the UK Government.

More than 6,000 UK businesses are estimated to be paying the voluntary real Living Wage rate, with over 1,600 headquartered in Scotland.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, welcomed the rise and urged more employers to sign up.

He said: "The real Living Wage is a vital component in the fight against in-work poverty. Workers need a wage that reflects the cost of living, but too many workers across Scotland are locked into poverty.

"That's why it's more important than ever for leading employers to join the growing movement of businesses and organisations that are going further than the UK Government minimum and making sure their employees earn enough to cover the cost of living."

'Over the last year, even more businesses and organisations have recognised the benefits of ensuring people's basic pay meets the cost of living.' Jamie Hepburn, Fair Work Minister

Fair work minister Jamie Hepburn said the Scottish Government will continue to encourage more employers to adopt the real Living Wage.

He said: "This rise will make a big difference to the lives of thousands of people.

"I am delighted to say that over the last year, even more businesses and organisations have recognised the benefits of ensuring people's basic pay meets the cost of living.

"Today there are more than 1,600 Living Wage-accredited employers in Scotland, 300 more than last year."

Jamie Napier, a facilities operative at City Building in Glasgow, is a recipient of the real Living Wage, and he outlined the security that it gives him.

He said: "Coming from being on jobseekers, and then actually getting a decent wage, it opens up more doors for you, gives you more opportunities.

"I've now got two kids, which I wouldn't have been able to have the option to try and do with lack of security and money.

"Now I'm able to have my own home. My kids have plenty of stuff and they enjoy themselves. It's an opportunity that I don't think I would have had if I didn't work for City Building, earning the real Living Wage.

"I didn't start my family until I was earning the real Living Wage so that's where it was a plus for me. I would've struggled, I don't think I would've even made it as an option, not having the money there.

"Having the option to have kids, give them a bit of money and stability, that's what I've gained - a bit of stability. I've got security behind me now, and I've got money".

