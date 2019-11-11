  • STV
  • MySTV

Sturgeon: Set aside £1bn from North Sea oil to go green

STV

The SNP wants to ring-fence a slice of oil and gas revenues to fund environmental transition.

The SNP wants £1bn of oil and gas revenue ring-fenced.
The SNP wants £1bn of oil and gas revenue ring-fenced.

At least £1bn of North Sea revenues should be set aside to help areas dependent on oil and gas to switch to a greener economy, Nicola Sturgeon has argued.

The First Minister wants to see areas such as Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland "supported to make the transition to new low or no carbon industries".

The Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast the UK's oil and gas sector will raise £8.5bn in revenue over the next five years.

And the SNP is calling for that cash to be ring-fenced in its entirety, to fund efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

Sturgeon argued at least £1bn should be set aside for areas such as the north-east, Falkirk and Shetland where the oil and gas industry is a major employer.

She said: "The SNP will never argue for the oil and gas industry to be shut down overnight."

The First Minister, campaigning in Aberdeen in the run-up to next month's general election, said: "We must do everything in our power to tackle the climate crisis and Scotland has set the most ambitious legal targets in the world.

"But we also have to ensure that areas like the north-east of Scotland, where the economy has been built on the oil and gas industry, are supported to make the transition to new low or no carbon industries."

Ministers have already committed Scotland to achieving net zero emissions by 2045.

Sturgeon said "ring-fencing" cash from oil and gas revenues and investing it in a net-zero fund could help "deliver real benefits to these communities and to our environment".

She added: "The SNP has long-argued that revenues from oil and gas should be invested for the long term, rather than fund day-to-day spending. 

"Westminster failed to set up an oil fund, where Norway's is now worth one trillion dollars and is investing hugely in the low carbon economy.

"We should seize the opportunity to ensure we do not waste future revenues in the same way.

"We need to take urgent action to diversify our transport and energy sources, and to speed that up, tax revenues from oil and gas should be invested directly in the transition."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.