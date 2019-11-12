Sturgeon demands next UK Government tackles child poverty

Elsewhere, Scottish Labour is pledging to introduce a minimum student income of £9500 a year.

Election: Leaders to campaign on child poverty and higher education. Getty Images

The next UK Government must take "real and determined action" to tackle poverty, the First Minister is set to say.

Nicola Sturgeon will make her demand of the next prime minister on the general election campaign trail in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

She will call on the next Westminster government to set a legal target for ending child poverty to introduce new payments specifically to help children living in poverty.

The most recent official figures show that 30% of children across the UK are in poverty after housing costs, which the SNP has dubbed a "damning indictment" of successive Conservative governments.

Some powers over welfare are already devolved to Holyrood, and the Scottish Government already has plans to introduce a child payment, although it won't be fully rolled-out until 2022.

Meanwhile, the SNP and the Scottish Liberal Democrats - whose leader Willie Rennie is campaigning in the Highlands on Tuesday - have entered into a war of words over planned TV debates.

It comes after the Lib Dems south of the border launched legal action against ITV on Monday over its exclusion of leader Jo Swinson from a proposed Boris Johnson-Jeremy Corbyn debate later this month.

Sky proposed a debate which would include all three leaders but exclude the SNP.

SNP business convener Kirsten Oswald: "It is utterly outrageous for any broadcaster to include a minor party like the Liberal Democrats and to exclude the SNP - who secured nearly three times as many seats at the last election, and whose current support suggests will continue to be the third largest party in Westminster.

"We have made that clear to Sky, whose proposed debate is a democratic disgrace, and to ITV, and we are considering our next steps.

"In all of this, one thing that is clear is the utter hypocrisy of the Lib Dems, who are happy to see a larger female-led party of Remain excluded in their own self-interest as part of a typical Westminster stitch-up."

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton hit back: "Jo Swinson has made a positive case to broadcasters for why she should be in every TV debate, as the leader of the strongest remain party across the whole country. It is up to the SNP to do the same.

"It seems bizarre that the SNP are choosing to focus on attacking the Liberal Democrats rather than an establishment stitch-up supported by Labour and the Conservatives."

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Labour will pledge to introduce a "minimum student income" of nearly £10,000 a year.

Scottish-domiciled students in both further and undergraduate higher education would receive an income of £10 an hour based on the Real Living Wage that Labour has pledged to introduce for all workers.

Accounting for around 25 hours of study time a week and 38 weeks a year of study, this would come to around £9500 a year and benefit more than 170,000 students, the party said.

However, such a policy in Scotland would need to be implemented by the Scottish Government, which controls student loans and bursaries.

Scottish Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said: "Students have been badly let down by the SNP.

"For too long, college students have had a raw deal and it is only right that parity between further and higher education is increased.

"Labour's Real Living Wage will be for everyone - students included.

"A Scottish Labour government elected in (the Holyrood election in) 2021 would direct the additional money provided by a UK Labour government to this purpose.

"But I am challenging Nicola Sturgeon and her education secretary John Swinney to match this pledge, and start preparations for a £9500 minimum student income from day one of a UK Labour government."

Also on Tuesday, interim Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw will be visiting a fish market in the north-east, while Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater is in Edinburgh campaigning for climate action.

