Tories: Anti-Brexit vote would abandon fishing communities

Dan Vevers

Interim Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw has been campaigning in Aberdeenshire.

Voting for any party other than the Conservatives in Scotland "risks abandoning our fishing fleets to EU rules", Jackson Carlaw has warned.

The interim Scottish Tory leader said a vote for his party in the general election "means getting Brexit sorted" as he campaigned in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

Carlaw visited Fraserburgh fish market alongside Banff and Buchan candidate David Duguid - a seat which Duguid won for the Tories from the SNP in 2017.

The SNP's Paul Robertson and Liberal Democrat Alison are also standing as candidates in the constituency this election, with Labour yet to announce theirs.

The Brexit party's candidate has been withdrawn after Nigel Farage announced on Monday the party would not run in Tory-held seats, which opposition parties branded a "Trump alliance" after the US president said Farage and Boris Johnson should work together.

Carlaw said: "Voters in coastal communities like Fraserburgh have a clear choice at this election.

"A vote for the Scottish Conservatives means getting Brexit sorted and getting our fishermen out of the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy.

"A vote for anyone else risks abandoning our fishing fleets to EU rules and a situation where foreign vessels catch more than half the fish in our waters.

"After Brexit, we will be an independent coastal state, just like Norway, Iceland and the Faroes.

"We will negotiate annually on quotas and access, taking back control over our own waters for the first time in more than 40 years."

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed the Prime Minister "is having his strings pulled" by the Brexit party leader.

Speaking on Monday, the First Minister said: "The Brexit Party's announcement today really does underline the fact that Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage are joined at the hip and, frankly, any form of Brexit that is acceptable to Nigel Farage is going to be deeply damaging for Scotland.

"I suspect there are many traditional Tory Party voters here in Scotland and elsewhere across the UK who will be appalled to learn that their party has effectively become the Brexit Party.

She added: "The message to people across Scotland has to be: If you don't want a Boris Johnson Tory government with their strings being pulled by Nigel Farage dictating our future, then voting SNP to get rid of the Tories, escape the Brexit mess and put our future into our own hands is the only way forward at this election."

Speaking in Blackpool on Tuesday, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "I think what we have before us is an alliance which is Donald Trump and Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson.

"We know where that alliance is designed to take us into a sweetheart trade deal with the United States that will threaten all of our regulations, all of our conditions and threaten our public services."

Corbyn added: "Farage and Johnson only offer division, division, division and a deal with Donald Trump... we will have none of it."

The Scottish Lib Dems branded the move "an unholy alliance", with MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton saying: "Ruth Davidson's attempts to detoxify the Scottish Conservatives are now utterly dead."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.