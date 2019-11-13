Corbyn: No indyref2 in first term of Labour government

This position could change if the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2021, aides said.

Jeremy Corbyn has ruled out allowing a second Scottish independence referendum during the first five-year term of a UK Labour government.

The Labour leader said any administration led by him would "concentrate completely in investment across Scotland" rather than on facilitating a fresh independence vote.

Aides to Corbyn subsequently backtracked and made clear that Labour's position could change if the SNP won a majority in the Holyrood election in 2021.

Speaking in Glasgow as he kicked off a two-day Scottish campaign tour, the Labour leader said: "No referendum in the first term for a Labour government because I think we need to concentrate completely in investment across Scotland."

Pressed on if that would be undemocratic should the SNP win a majority of Scottish seats in the general election, he said: "If the SNP win the majority of seats, that's the election of those MPs.

"I'm very clear that a Labour government's priority is investment in Scotland."

Responding to the remarks, the SNP said "no Westminster party has any right" to block a second vote on independence.

Previously, the Labour leadership said it would not support a referendum in "the formative years" of a Corbyn government but has stressed it "would not stand in the way" of one if wanted by Scottish voters.

Addressing supporters alongside Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard on Wednesday, Corbyn said voters have a "clear choice" at the election on December 12 between Labour and the Conservatives.

"This is a general election where there is a simple choice about which government you want in Westminster," he said.

"It's either going to be a Conservative government or a Labour government. Nobody else can form a government."

He accused the Tories of wanting a "sweetheart trade deal with Donald Trump" that would put the NHS at risk of invasion by US companies.

'Who's going to be the first terrorist invited to the House of Commons when you're prime minister?' Heckler to Jeremy Corbyn

Corbyn said: "We will not allow the National Health Service to become what they call a 'health market opportunity' for American companies...

"Under the National Health Service we've all benefited, we all get decent healthcare, and I simply say this, to Nigel Farage, to Boris Johnson and to Donald Trump: our NHS is not for sale."

Earlier, he was branded a "terrorist sympathiser" by a heckler as he entered the Heart of Scotstoun community centre for the campaign event.

While speaking to journalists, the Labour leader was interrupted by Richard Cameron, the minister at Scotstoun Parish Church, who shouted: "Do you think that the man who is going to be prime minister of this country should be a terrorist sympathiser, Mr Corbyn?

"Who's going to be the first terrorist invited to the House of Commons when you're prime minister?"

Corbyn did not react to Mr Cameron, and was then ushered into the community centre by Leonard.

'Jeremy Corbyn is in absolutely no position to tell the people of Scotland if and when they can have a say over their own future.' SNP

In response to his indyref2 comments, SNP social justice spokesman Neil Gray said: "Only a vote for the SNP is a vote for Scotland to escape from Brexit and give people a choice of a better future with independence.

"No Westminster party has any right to stand in the way of that - and these latest comments show that privately Labour are well aware that their undemocratic position of simply ignoring the Scottish people, no matter what they say, is completely unsustainable.

"And with the once-dominant Scottish Labour party now at the point of extinction, and Labour voters turning to the SNP, Jeremy Corbyn is in absolutely no position to tell the people of Scotland if and when they can have a say over their own future.

"As we have made crystal clear, no one looking for support from the SNP after this election should bother to even pick up the phone unless they are prepared to accept the democratically expressed will of Scotland."

Prior to his visit, the Scottish Conservatives dubbed the Labour leader an "active risk" to the union.

Campaigning in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning, Tory MSP Annie Wells said: "If you want to stop indyref2 and Nicola (Sturgeon) having another independence vote next year, the only vote is for Scottish Conservatives."

She added: "We need to respect the result of 2014 - there is no mandate for independence in Scotland, for another referendum.

"Let's get on, deliver on what the people of Scotland want us to deliver on and that's restoring education, restoring Scottish health, making sure we grow the economy and stop Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon from dividing us up again."

The Scottish Greens took issue with Corbyn's speech in Glasgow, where he claimed his party was the first to declare a climate emergency, back in May.

The party brought a motion to the Scottish Parliament saying the same in March.

Scottish Greens climate spokesman Mark Ruskell said: "Jeremy Corbyn is rewriting history to try and fool voters into thinking his party is serious on the climate emergency. It's a load of cobblers.

"Every single Labour MSP voted against declaring a climate emergency when I put it to them six months ago.

"So did the SNP, although both did a u-turn on it a few weeks later."

Elsewhere, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said a Lib Dem government at Westminster would stop Brexit "there and then" if elected.

Unveiling the party's plan to expand free childcare in Dumfermline, Rennie added: "That means we can immediately focus on the big challenges that we face in tackling mental health, in tackling the climate emergency, but also making sure we can expand nursery education."

