Minister who heckled Corbyn slammed for 'homophobic' tweets

Church of Scotland minister Richard Cameron called the Labour leader a 'terrorist sympathiser'.

Heckler: Church of Scotland minister shouted at Corbyn.

The Church of Scotland has sought to distance itself from a minister who heckled Jeremy Corbyn in Glasgow after it was revealed he posted a series of "homophobic" tweets.

Richard Cameron, the minister at Scotstoun Parish Church, was branded a bigot over tweets in which he described homosexuals as " celebrating perversion".

He had earlier approached Corbyn as he entered a campaign event to brand the Labour leader a "terrorist sympathiser".

As Corbyn arrived at the Heart of Scotstoun community centre on Wednesday morning, he stopped to explain to journalists he was wearing a tartan scarf given to him by the charity Who Cares Scotland?

He was interrupted by Mr Cameron, who shouted: "I thought you'd be wearing your Islamic jihad scarf.

"Do you think that the man who is going to be Prime Minister of this country should be a terrorist sympathiser, Mr Corbyn?

"Who's going to be the first terrorist invited to the House of Commons when you're prime minister?"

Corbyn did not react to Mr Cameron, and was then ushered into the community centre by Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard.

Mr Cameron then accused the Labour chief of "running away".

In an initial response, the Church of Scotland rebuked the minister, saying: "Whilst we may occasionally robustly challenge policy issues with which we disagree, we always intend to do that in a way that is polite and measured and allows for reasoned debate."

As footage of the incident spread online, a Twitter account run by Mr Cameron was discovered which had shared allegedly homophobic and Islamophobic views.

Going under the username @thebiblestrue, he responded to a video on climate change posted by the Archbishop of Canterbury by asking: "Any chance you might ban gay priests?"

In September, he tweeted: "Christ has the power to help and change anyone. Obviously many gays hate this because want to carry on in their perversion."

Tweets: 'Bigoted nonsense doesn't represent Church of Scotland.'

In 2017, Mr Cameron claimed: "Muslims in Britain disown their offspring if they become Christian. If it happens in a Muslim country they kill them."

He also described terrorism as "a problem Islam needs to deal with", a full face veil as "oppressive and unBritish" and the prophet Muhammad as "a violent man".

Green MSP Ross Greer - also a Church of Scotland member - hit out at the minister on social media.

"Bigoted nonsense directed at Corbyn today doesn't represent the @churchscotland," he tweeted.

"The bigoted tweets surfacing certainly don't.

"Do I wish the Kirk were robust in rejecting fringe figures like this guy? Yes.

"We must do so much better to say this isn't who we are & isn't acceptable."

In a fresh statement, a spokeswoman for the Church of Scotland said: "There has been significant concern raised today about the comments made by Rev Richard Cameron and his social media use.

"At this stage all we can say is that there is a formal complaints process and that any complaints we receive in relation to this matter will be taken seriously and addressed.

"We do deplore any comments which are Islamophobic or homophobic.

"The Church of Scotland works closely with our Islamic neighbours and the General Assembly has taken a strong position and said formally that we decry homophobia in any form."

