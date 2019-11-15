Here are the candidates in Scotland for the general election
Voters across the UK will head to the polls on December 12, with Scotland picking 59 MPs.
A snap general election is taking place on December 12, with 59 seats in Scotland up for grabs.
The SNP, the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats are standing in every seat, with the Scottish Greens running in 22 and the Brexit party and Ukip fielding a number of candidates across the country.
There are also a small number of smaller parties and independents running in various constituencies.
At the last election, in 2017, the SNP won 35 seats, the Conservatives took 13 in Scotland, Labour won seven and the Liberal Democrats claimed four.
Nominations for candidates closed on November 14, and a full list for each constituency in the country is now available.
The deadline to register to vote is November 26.
Aberdeen North
Nurul Ali (Labour)
Kirsty Blackman (SNP)
Isobel Davidson (Liberal Democrats)
Ryan Houghton (Conservative)
Guy Ingerson (Green)
Seb Leslie (Brexit Party)
Aberdeen South
Stephen Flynn (SNP)
Douglas Lumsden (Conservative)
Shona Simpson (Labour)
Ian Yuill (Lib Dem)
Airdrie and Shotts
William Crossman (Lib Dem)
Neil Gray (SNP)
Helen McFarlane (Labour)
Rosemary McGowan (Green)
Lorraine Nolan (Conservative)
Angus
Dave Doogan (SNP)
Kirstene Hair (Comservative)
Ben Lawrie (Lib Dem)
Monique Miller (Labour)
Argyll and Bute
Rhea Barnes (Labour)
Gary Mulvaney (Conservative)
Brendan O'Hara (SNP)
Alan Reid (Lib Dem)
Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
Helena Bongard (Lib Dem)
Allan Dorans (SNP)
Martin Dowey (Conservative)
Duncan Townson (Labour)
Banff and Buchan
Brian Balcombe (Labour)
David Duguid (Conservative)
Paul Robertson (SNP)
Alison Smith (Lib Dem)
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
Ian Davidson (Labour)
Calum Kerr (SNP)
John Lamont (Conservative)
Jenny Marr (Lib Dem)
Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Cheryl McDonald (Labour)
Karl Rosie (SNP)
Andrew Sinclair (Conservative)
Sandra Skinner (Brexit)
Jamie Stone (Lib Dem)
Central Ayrshire
Emma Farthing (Lib Dem)
Louise McPhater (Labour)
Derek Stillie (Conservative)
Philippa Whitford (SNP)
Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
Steven Bonnar (SNP)
Hugh Gaffney (Labour)
Patrick McAleer (Green)
David Stevens (Lib Dem)
Nathan Wilson (Conservative)
Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
Roz McCall (Conservative)
Stuart McDonald (SNP)
James McPhilemy (Labour)
Susan Murray (Lib Dem)
Dumfries and Galloway
Richard Arkless (SNP)
Alister Jack (Conservative)
McNabb Laurie (Lib Dem)
Ted Thompson (Labour)
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Amanda Burgaue (SNP)
Nick Chisholm (Labour)
John Ferry (Lib Dem)
David Mundell (Conservative)
Dundee East
Michael Crichton (Lib Dem)
Rosalind Garton (Labour)
Stewart Hosie (SNP)
George Morton (Independent)
Duncan Scott (Conservative)
Dundee West
Ebot Arrey (Christian Peoples Alliance)
Daniel Coleman (Lib Dem)
Chris Law (SNP)
Jim Malone (Labour)
Stuart Waiton (Brexit)
Tess White (Conservative)
Dunfermline and West Fife
Rebecca Bell (Lib Dem)
Moira Benny (Conservative)
Douglas Chapman (SNP)
Mags Hall (Green)
Cara Hilton (Labour)
East Dunbartonshire
Amy Callaghan (SNP)
Rosie Dickson (Independent)
Pam Gosal (Conservative)
Donald MacKay (Ukip)
Liam McKechnie (Scottish Family Party)
Callum McNally (Labour)
Carolynn Scrimgeour (Green)
Jo Swinson (Lib Dem)
East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
Erica Bradley-Young (Green)
Lisa Cameron (SNP)
Gail MacGregor (Conservative)
David Mackay (Ukip)
Monique McAdams (Labour)
Ewan McRobert (Lib Dem)
East Lothian
Craig Hoy (Conservative)
Kenny MacAskill (SNP)
Robert O'Riordan (Lib Dem)
David Sisson (Ukip)
Martin Whitfield (Labour)
East Renfrewshire
Carolann Davidson (Labour)
Paul Masterton (Conservative)
Andrew McGlynn (Lib Dem)
Kirsten Oswald (SNP)
Edinburgh East
Sheila Gilmore (Labour)
Claire Miller (Green)
Eleanor Price (Conservative)
Mary Reilly (Lib Dem)
Tommy Sheppard (SNP)
Edinburgh North and Leith
Heather Astbury (Renew)
Deirde Brock (SNP)
Steve Burgess (Green)
Iain McGill (Conservative)
Gordon Munro (Labour)
Robert Speirs (Brexit)
Bruce Wilson (Lib Dem)
Edinburgh South
Alan Beal (Lib Dem)
Nick Cook (Conservative)
Catriona MacDonald (SNP)
Ian Murray (Labour)
Kate Nevens (Green)
Edinburgh South West
David Ballantine (Brexit)
Mev Brown (Social Democratic Party Scotland)
Joanna Cherry (SNP)
Sophie Cooke (Labour)
Tom inglis (Lib Dem)
Callum Laidlaw (Conservative)
Ben Parker (Green)
Edinburgh West
Craig Bolton (Labour)
Elaine Gunn (Green)
Graham Hutchison (Conservative)
Christine Jardine (Lib Dem
Sarah Masson (SNP)
Falkirk
Safia Ali (Labour)
Tom McLaughlin (Green)
Johnny McNally (SNP)
Lynn Munro (Conservative)
Austin Reid (Lib Dem)
Glasgow Central
Elaine Gallagher (Green)
Faten Hameed (Labour)
Ewan Hoyle (Lib Dem)
Flora Scarabello (Conservative)
Alison Thewliss (SNP)
Glasgow East
James Harrison (Lib Dem)
Thomas Kerr (Conservative)
David Linden (SNP)
Kate Watson (Labour)
Glasgow North
Andrew Chamberlain (Lib Dem)
Dionne Cocozza (Brexit)
Tony Curtis (Conservative)
Pam Duncan-Glancy (Labour)
Patrick Grady (SNP)
Cass MacGregor (Green)
Glasgow North East
Lauren Bennie (Conservative)
Elizabeth McLaughlin (SNP)
Nicholas Moohan (Lib Dem)
Paul Sweeney (Labour)
Glasgow North West
Ade Aibinu (Conservative)
Patricia Ferguson (Labour)
Carol Monaghan (SNP)
James Speirs (Lib Dem)
Glasgow South
Carole Ford (Lib Dem)
Dan Hutchison (Green)
Johann Lamont (Labour)
Stewart McDonald (SNP)
Danyaal Raja (Brexit)
Kyle Thornton (Conservative)
Glasgow South West
Peter Brown (Brexit)
Ben Denton-Cardew (Lib Dem)
Thomas Haddow (Conservative)
Matt Kerr (Labour)
Chris Stephens (SNP)
Glenrothes
Pat Egan (Labour)
Victor Farrell (Brexit)
Peter Grant (SNP)
Jane Liston (Lib Dem)
Amy Thomson (Conservative)
Gordon
Colin Clark (Conservative)
Heather Herbert (Labour)
James Oates (Lib Dem)
Richard Thomson (SNP)
Inverclyde
Ronnie Cowan (SNP)
Haroun Malik (Conservative)
Martin McCluskey (Labour)
Jacci Stoyle (Lib Dem)
Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
Ariane Burgess (Green)
Les Durance (Brexit)
Fiona Fawcett (Conservative)
Drew Hendry (SNP)
Robert Rixson (Lib Dem)
Lewis Whyte (Labour)
Kilmarnock and Loudoun
Alan Brown (SNP)
Caroline Hollins (Conservative)
Stef Johnstone (Scottish Libertarian Party)
Kevin McGregor (Labour)
Edward Thorney (Lib Dem)
Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
Gill Cole-Hamilton (Lib Dem)
James Hanvey (SNP)
Lesley Laird (Labour)
Kathleen Leslie (Conservative)
Scott Rutherford (Green)
Mitch William (Brexit)
Lanark and Hamilton East
Angela Crawley (SNP)
Shona Haslam (Conservative)
Andrew Hilland (Labour)
Jane Pickard (Lib Dem)
Linlithgow and East Falkirk
Marc Bozza (Brexit)
Martyn Day (SNP)
Charles Kennedy (Conservative)
Gillian Mackay (Green)
Wendy Milne (Labour)
Sally Pattle (Lib Dem)
Mark Tunnicliff (Veteran and People's party)
Livingston
Hannah Bardell (SNP)
Charles Dundas (Lib Dem)
Cameron Glasgow (Green)
Caitlin Kane (Labour)
Damian Timson (Conservative)
Midlothian
Steve Arrundale (Lib Dem)
Rebecca Fraser (Conservative)
Danielle Rowley (Labour)
Owen Thompson (SNP)
Moray
Fiona Campbell-Trevor (Lib Dem)
Jo Kirby (Labour)
Laura Mitchell (SNP)
Douglas Ross (Conservative)
Rob Scorer (Ukip)
Motherwell and Wishaw
Angela Fenney (Labour)
Marion Fellows (SNP)
Meghan Gallacher (Conservative)
Christopher Wilson (Lib Dem)
Neil Wilson (Ukip)
Na h-Eileanan an Iar
Alison MacCorquodale (Labour)
Angus MacNeil (SNP)
Neil Mitchison (Lib Dem)
Jennifer Ross (Conservative)
North Ayrshire and Arran
Patricia Gibson (SNP)
Cameron Gilmore (Labour)
David Nairn (Green)
David Rocks (Conservative)
Louise Young (Lib Dem)
North East Fife
Wendy Chamberlain (Lib Dem)
Stephen Gethins (SNP)
Wendy Haynes (Labour)
Tony Miklinski (Conservative)
Ochil and South Perthshire
Luke Graham (Conservative)
Stuart Martin (Ukip)
John Nicolson (SNP)
Lorna Robertson (Labour)
Iliyan Stefanov (Lib Dem)
Orkney and Shetland
David Barnard (Independent)
Alistair Carmichael (Lib Dem)
Coilla Drake (Labour)
Jennifer Fairbairn (Conservative)
Robert Leslie (SNP)
Robert Smith (Brexit)
Paisley and Renfrewshire North
Gavin Newlands (SNP)
Julie Pirone (Conservative)
Ross Stalker (Lib Dem)
Alison Taylor (Labour)
Paisley and Renfrewshire South
Mhairi Black (SNP)
Jack Clark (Lib Dem)
Mark Dougan (Conservative)
Moira Ramage (Labour)
Perth and North Perthshire
Peter Barrett (Lib Dem)
Angela Bretherton (Labour)
Angus Forbes (Conservative)
Stuart Powell (Brexit)
Pete Wishart (SNP)
Ross, Skye and Lochaber
Gavin Berkenheger (Conservative)
Kate Brownlie (Brexit)
Ian Blackford (SNP)
Donald Boyd (Scottish Christian Party)
John Erskine (Labour)
Craig Harrow (Lib Dem)
Richard Lucas (Scottish Family Party)
Rutherglen and Hamilton West
Margaret Ferrier (SNP)
Ged Killen (Labour)
Janice Mackay (Ukip)
Mark McGeever (Lib Dem)
Lynne Nailson (Conservative)
Stirling
Stephen Kerr (Conservative)
Bryan Quinn (Green)
Fayzan Rehman (Lib Dem)
Mary Ross (Labour)
Alyn Smith (SNP)
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Andrew Bowie (Conservative)
Paddy Coffield (Labour)
Fergus Mutch (SNP)
John Waddell (Lib Dem)
West Dunbartonshire
Peter Connolly (Green)
Martin Docherty (SNP)
Jennifer Lang (Lib Dem)
Alix Mathieson (Conservative)
Jean Mitchell (Labour)
Andrew Muir (Independent)
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.