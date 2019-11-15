Here are the candidates in Scotland for the general election

Voters across the UK will head to the polls on December 12, with Scotland picking 59 MPs.

Election: Voters go to polls on December 12. STV

A snap general election is taking place on December 12, with 59 seats in Scotland up for grabs.

The SNP, the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats are standing in every seat, with the Scottish Greens running in 22 and the Brexit party and Ukip fielding a number of candidates across the country.

There are also a small number of smaller parties and independents running in various constituencies.

At the last election, in 2017, the SNP won 35 seats, the Conservatives took 13 in Scotland, Labour won seven and the Liberal Democrats claimed four.

Nominations for candidates closed on November 14, and a full list for each constituency in the country is now available.

The deadline to register to vote is November 26.

Aberdeen North

Nurul Ali (Labour)

Kirsty Blackman (SNP)

Isobel Davidson (Liberal Democrats)

Ryan Houghton (Conservative)

Guy Ingerson (Green)

Seb Leslie (Brexit Party)

Aberdeen South

Stephen Flynn (SNP)

Douglas Lumsden (Conservative)

Shona Simpson (Labour)

Ian Yuill (Lib Dem)

Airdrie and Shotts

William Crossman (Lib Dem)

Neil Gray (SNP)

Helen McFarlane (Labour)

Rosemary McGowan (Green)

Lorraine Nolan (Conservative)

Angus

Dave Doogan (SNP)

Kirstene Hair (Comservative)

Ben Lawrie (Lib Dem)

Monique Miller (Labour)

Argyll and Bute

Rhea Barnes (Labour)

Gary Mulvaney (Conservative)

Brendan O'Hara (SNP)

Alan Reid (Lib Dem)

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Helena Bongard (Lib Dem)

Allan Dorans (SNP)

Martin Dowey (Conservative)

Duncan Townson (Labour)

Banff and Buchan

Brian Balcombe (Labour)

David Duguid (Conservative)

Paul Robertson (SNP)

Alison Smith (Lib Dem)

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

Ian Davidson (Labour)

Calum Kerr (SNP)

John Lamont (Conservative)

Jenny Marr (Lib Dem)

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Cheryl McDonald (Labour)

Karl Rosie (SNP)

Andrew Sinclair (Conservative)

Sandra Skinner (Brexit)

Jamie Stone (Lib Dem)

Central Ayrshire

Emma Farthing (Lib Dem)

Louise McPhater (Labour)

Derek Stillie (Conservative)

Philippa Whitford (SNP)

Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Steven Bonnar (SNP)

Hugh Gaffney (Labour)

Patrick McAleer (Green)

David Stevens (Lib Dem)

Nathan Wilson (Conservative)

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Roz McCall (Conservative)

Stuart McDonald (SNP)

James McPhilemy (Labour)

Susan Murray (Lib Dem)

Dumfries and Galloway

Richard Arkless (SNP)

Alister Jack (Conservative)

McNabb Laurie (Lib Dem)

Ted Thompson (Labour)

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Amanda Burgaue (SNP)

Nick Chisholm (Labour)

John Ferry (Lib Dem)

David Mundell (Conservative)

Dundee East

Michael Crichton (Lib Dem)

Rosalind Garton (Labour)

Stewart Hosie (SNP)

George Morton (Independent)

Duncan Scott (Conservative)

Dundee West

Ebot Arrey (Christian Peoples Alliance)

Daniel Coleman (Lib Dem)

Chris Law (SNP)

Jim Malone (Labour)

Stuart Waiton (Brexit)

Tess White (Conservative)

Dunfermline and West Fife

Rebecca Bell (Lib Dem)

Moira Benny (Conservative)

Douglas Chapman (SNP)

Mags Hall (Green)

Cara Hilton (Labour)

East Dunbartonshire

Amy Callaghan (SNP)

Rosie Dickson (Independent)

Pam Gosal (Conservative)

Donald MacKay (Ukip)

Liam McKechnie (Scottish Family Party)

Callum McNally (Labour)

Carolynn Scrimgeour (Green)

Jo Swinson (Lib Dem)

East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Erica Bradley-Young (Green)

Lisa Cameron (SNP)

Gail MacGregor (Conservative)

David Mackay (Ukip)

Monique McAdams (Labour)

Ewan McRobert (Lib Dem)

East Lothian

Craig Hoy (Conservative)

Kenny MacAskill (SNP)

Robert O'Riordan (Lib Dem)

David Sisson (Ukip)

Martin Whitfield (Labour)

East Renfrewshire

Carolann Davidson (Labour)

Paul Masterton (Conservative)

Andrew McGlynn (Lib Dem)

Kirsten Oswald (SNP)

Edinburgh East

Sheila Gilmore (Labour)

Claire Miller (Green)

Eleanor Price (Conservative)

Mary Reilly (Lib Dem)

Tommy Sheppard (SNP)

Edinburgh North and Leith

Heather Astbury (Renew)

Deirde Brock (SNP)

Steve Burgess (Green)

Iain McGill (Conservative)

Gordon Munro (Labour)

Robert Speirs (Brexit)

Bruce Wilson (Lib Dem)

Edinburgh South

Alan Beal (Lib Dem)

Nick Cook (Conservative)

Catriona MacDonald (SNP)

Ian Murray (Labour)

Kate Nevens (Green)

Edinburgh South West

David Ballantine (Brexit)

Mev Brown (Social Democratic Party Scotland)

Joanna Cherry (SNP)

Sophie Cooke (Labour)

Tom inglis (Lib Dem)

Callum Laidlaw (Conservative)

Ben Parker (Green)

Edinburgh West

Craig Bolton (Labour)

Elaine Gunn (Green)

Graham Hutchison (Conservative)

Christine Jardine (Lib Dem

Sarah Masson (SNP)

Falkirk

Safia Ali (Labour)

Tom McLaughlin (Green)

Johnny McNally (SNP)

Lynn Munro (Conservative)

Austin Reid (Lib Dem)

Glasgow Central

Elaine Gallagher (Green)

Faten Hameed (Labour)

Ewan Hoyle (Lib Dem)

Flora Scarabello (Conservative)

Alison Thewliss (SNP)

Glasgow East

James Harrison (Lib Dem)

Thomas Kerr (Conservative)

David Linden (SNP)

Kate Watson (Labour)

Glasgow North

Andrew Chamberlain (Lib Dem)

Dionne Cocozza (Brexit)

Tony Curtis (Conservative)

Pam Duncan-Glancy (Labour)

Patrick Grady (SNP)

Cass MacGregor (Green)

Glasgow North East

Lauren Bennie (Conservative)

Elizabeth McLaughlin (SNP)

Nicholas Moohan (Lib Dem)

Paul Sweeney (Labour)

Glasgow North West

Ade Aibinu (Conservative)

Patricia Ferguson (Labour)

Carol Monaghan (SNP)

James Speirs (Lib Dem)

Glasgow South

Carole Ford (Lib Dem)

Dan Hutchison (Green)

Johann Lamont (Labour)

Stewart McDonald (SNP)

Danyaal Raja (Brexit)

Kyle Thornton (Conservative)

Glasgow South West

Peter Brown (Brexit)

Ben Denton-Cardew (Lib Dem)

Thomas Haddow (Conservative)

Matt Kerr (Labour)

Chris Stephens (SNP)

Glenrothes

Pat Egan (Labour)

Victor Farrell (Brexit)

Peter Grant (SNP)

Jane Liston (Lib Dem)

Amy Thomson (Conservative)

Gordon

Colin Clark (Conservative)

Heather Herbert (Labour)

James Oates (Lib Dem)

Richard Thomson (SNP)

Inverclyde

Ronnie Cowan (SNP)

Haroun Malik (Conservative)

Martin McCluskey (Labour)

Jacci Stoyle (Lib Dem)

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Ariane Burgess (Green)

Les Durance (Brexit)

Fiona Fawcett (Conservative)

Drew Hendry (SNP)

Robert Rixson (Lib Dem)

Lewis Whyte (Labour)

Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Alan Brown (SNP)

Caroline Hollins (Conservative)

Stef Johnstone (Scottish Libertarian Party)

Kevin McGregor (Labour)

Edward Thorney (Lib Dem)

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Gill Cole-Hamilton (Lib Dem)

James Hanvey (SNP)

Lesley Laird (Labour)

Kathleen Leslie (Conservative)

Scott Rutherford (Green)

Mitch William (Brexit)

Lanark and Hamilton East

Angela Crawley (SNP)

Shona Haslam (Conservative)

Andrew Hilland (Labour)

Jane Pickard (Lib Dem)

Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Marc Bozza (Brexit)

Martyn Day (SNP)

Charles Kennedy (Conservative)

Gillian Mackay (Green)

Wendy Milne (Labour)

Sally Pattle (Lib Dem)

Mark Tunnicliff (Veteran and People's party)

Livingston

Hannah Bardell (SNP)

Charles Dundas (Lib Dem)

Cameron Glasgow (Green)

Caitlin Kane (Labour)

Damian Timson (Conservative)

Midlothian

Steve Arrundale (Lib Dem)

Rebecca Fraser (Conservative)

Danielle Rowley (Labour)

Owen Thompson (SNP)

Moray

Fiona Campbell-Trevor (Lib Dem)

Jo Kirby (Labour)

Laura Mitchell (SNP)

Douglas Ross (Conservative)

Rob Scorer (Ukip)

Motherwell and Wishaw

Angela Fenney (Labour)

Marion Fellows (SNP)

Meghan Gallacher (Conservative)

Christopher Wilson (Lib Dem)

Neil Wilson (Ukip)

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Alison MacCorquodale (Labour)

Angus MacNeil (SNP)

Neil Mitchison (Lib Dem)

Jennifer Ross (Conservative)

North Ayrshire and Arran

Patricia Gibson (SNP)

Cameron Gilmore (Labour)

David Nairn (Green)

David Rocks (Conservative)

Louise Young (Lib Dem)

North East Fife

Wendy Chamberlain (Lib Dem)

Stephen Gethins (SNP)

Wendy Haynes (Labour)

Tony Miklinski (Conservative)

Ochil and South Perthshire

Luke Graham (Conservative)

Stuart Martin (Ukip)

John Nicolson (SNP)

Lorna Robertson (Labour)

Iliyan Stefanov (Lib Dem)

Orkney and Shetland

David Barnard (Independent)

Alistair Carmichael (Lib Dem)

Coilla Drake (Labour)

Jennifer Fairbairn (Conservative)

Robert Leslie (SNP)

Robert Smith (Brexit)

Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Gavin Newlands (SNP)

Julie Pirone (Conservative)

Ross Stalker (Lib Dem)

Alison Taylor (Labour)

Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Mhairi Black (SNP)

Jack Clark (Lib Dem)

Mark Dougan (Conservative)

Moira Ramage (Labour)

Perth and North Perthshire

Peter Barrett (Lib Dem)

Angela Bretherton (Labour)

Angus Forbes (Conservative)

Stuart Powell (Brexit)

Pete Wishart (SNP)

Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Gavin Berkenheger (Conservative)

Kate Brownlie (Brexit)

Ian Blackford (SNP)

Donald Boyd (Scottish Christian Party)

John Erskine (Labour)

Craig Harrow (Lib Dem)

Richard Lucas (Scottish Family Party)

Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Margaret Ferrier (SNP)

Ged Killen (Labour)

Janice Mackay (Ukip)

Mark McGeever (Lib Dem)

Lynne Nailson (Conservative)

Stirling

Stephen Kerr (Conservative)

Bryan Quinn (Green)

Fayzan Rehman (Lib Dem)

Mary Ross (Labour)

Alyn Smith (SNP)

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Andrew Bowie (Conservative)

Paddy Coffield (Labour)

Fergus Mutch (SNP)

John Waddell (Lib Dem)

West Dunbartonshire

Peter Connolly (Green)

Martin Docherty (SNP)

Jennifer Lang (Lib Dem)

Alix Mathieson (Conservative)

Jean Mitchell (Labour)

Andrew Muir (Independent)

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.