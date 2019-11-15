Health secretary facing calls to quit over child's death

Jeane Freeman MSP has been told to resign by Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs.

Health secretary: Jeane Freeman is facing calls to resign.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman is facing calls to resign over the death of a child in a Glasgow hospital that may have been linked to contaminated water.

A whistleblower informed Labour MSP Anas Sarwar that a doctor-led investigation found the death of a young cancer patient at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in 2017 was linked to an infected water supply.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it was not possible to conclude infections identified in 2017 were connected to the water supply because national guidance did not require tests for Stenotrophomonas at that time.

Freeman knew of the child's death in September and says she acted on it but did not publicly disclose the information.

The Scottish Conservatives have said Freeman should resign or be sacked following claims the Scottish Government "covered up" the case.

Tory health spokesman Miles Briggs MSP said: "There's no way Jeane Freeman can continue in the role now the details of this case have been made clear.

"It should not take a whistleblower and an opposition MSP to drag the truth out of this SNP Government. It's completely unacceptable.

"Patients will be furious that such a serious failure has been covered up by this SNP Government.

"The health secretary must apologise to the family and resign or, if she refuses, be sacked."

Scottish Liberal-Democrats health spokesman Alex-Cole Hamilton said Freeman should appear at Scottish Parliament "immediately" and answer "very serious questions" surrounding the situation.

Freeman confirmed she learned of the child's death on September 20 and added: "Following my intervention I have checked and been assured that communication has been established, which will provide the necessary information for the family. I also made clear to the parent my intention that the public inquiry will be an opportunity for the voices of families to be heard and for answers to be provided.

"I am at all times aware of the importance of patient confidentiality and so rightly I believe, I did not treat this correspondence as a public matter."

An official investigation into water contamination at the hospital found 23 cases of child cancer patients with the bloodstream infection Stenotrophomonas in 2018 but an NHS whistleblower told Mr Sarwar an internal investigation uncovered a further 26 cases since 2017 - including one child who had died.

According to the MSP, the parents of the child had never been told the true cause of death.

Mr Sarwar said: "The parents of the child who tragically died deserve to know why they have never been told what happened, despite pleas from NHS staff to senior managers.

"There are now incredibly serious questions for the government and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to answer, and a huge challenge to rebuild trust.

"This devastating death has been covered up since September. Jeane Freeman says she acted, but the most important act would be to inform the parents.

"At the centre of this scandal is a tragic loss of life, and the priority must be seeking answers for the parents who lost a child."

The health board has insisted its water supply is safe, and in a statement it criticised the whistleblower for passing information to Mr Sarwar, claiming it was "causing additional distress to families and to other families of cancer patients".

A spokeswoman said: "In 2017, we investigated two individual cases of Stenotrophomonas which were not linked. We reported these cases both to the national expert body, Health Protection Scotland and to our board.

"These cases were also reviewed again in July 2019 when the clinical view was that no further action was required.

"At the time of the initial investigation into these cases, national guidance did not include a requirement for health boards to test for Stenotrophomonas in the water supply.

"Stenotrophomonas is widespread and is present throughout the general environment.

"As no tests were carried out at the time, it is not possible to conclude that these infections were connected to the water supply."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.