STV to host General Election debate with Scottish leaders

STV's political editor Colin MacKay will host a debate featuring four of the Scottish party leaders.

Debate: Political leaders will debate on STV. Devlin Photo Ltd

A TV debate featuring four of the Scottish party leaders will be broadcast by STV.

Leaders for the SNP, Labour, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats will take part in the televised General Election debate on December 3.

The hour-long broadcast will see the party leaders debate each other directly with questions also coming from STV's political editor Colin Mackay, who will be hosting the event.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Richard Leonard, Jackson Carlaw and Willie Rennie are all expected to take part.

Neither the Scottish Greens, the Brexit Party or UKIP will take part, however STV is planning a series of interviews with party leaders, which will include those from the Brexit Party and Scottish Greens, to be aired at a later date.

There are also UK-wide political broadcasts planned, starting on Tuesday with a head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

