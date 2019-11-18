Theresa May campaigns in Stirling for Scottish Tories

The ex-Prime Minister was discovered on the campaign stump alongside candidate Stephen Kerr.

Theresa May: Campaigning in Stirling. STV

Theresa May has been out campaigning for the Scottish Conservatives in Stirling ahead of the December 12 election, STV News can reveal.

The former Prime Minister was discovered on the campaign stump on Monday alongside Tory candidate Stephen Kerr.

Kerr is up against the SNP's Alyn Smith, Mary Ross of Scottish Labour, Scottish Lib Dem Fayzan Rehman and Bryan Quinn of the Scottish Greens in one of the tightest marginal seats in the country.

He took the seat from the SNP in the 2017 election with a majority of less than 150 votes.

Approached by STV's Westminster correspondent Kathryn Samson, May said Kerr had been a "really strong voice for Stirling" and said only a vote for the Tories would stop a second independence referendum.

STV News was in Stirling filming a special feature on the constituency ahead of the election, to be broadcast at a later date.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon kicked off her party's general election campaigning at the end of October with a visit to the city alongside Smith, currently an SNP MEP.

