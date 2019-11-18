Emergency services staff assaulted 19 times a day

More than 7000 attacks were recorded on emergency workers last year, a five-year high.

999 calls: Paramedics 'sometimes asked to wait for police.' Police Scotland

Emergency service workers were assaulted more than 7000 times last year - the equivalent of 19 attacks per day.

A total of 7098 common assaults were recorded against emergency services staff in 2018-19, including paramedics, firefighters and police officers.

The figures are at a five-year high, up nearly 10% since 2014-15.

Fire crews were attacked six times as they dealt with hundreds of incidents on Bonfire Night at the start of the month.

In some cases, police had to accompany firefighters to incidents over safety concerns, including having stones thrown at them.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr obtained the latest figures in a letter from the Scottish Government.

He said: "The five-year high is absolutely shocking and extremely worrying.

"All staff deserve protection from abuse and violence at work and no one should have to experience this.

"The continuation of these types of assaults on our emergency service workers highlights more needs to be done to protect them and to reduce this figure.

"It's clear the consequences are obviously not tough enough and the rise in the number of attacks shows this."

The party highlighted further cases where paramedics answering 999 calls have been told to stay back until the police arrive for fear of aggression.

Ambulance staff in Scotland are routinely trained in managing aggression and assessing risk as part of their job

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

